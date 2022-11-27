Read full article on original website
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Wichita man dies after west Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash last Wednesday morning has died. The Wichita Police Department says the victim was 70-year-old John Gregory. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 23 on west 21st Street about halfway between 119th Street West and 135th Street West. Police say […]
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
Salina man killed in workplace accident
A man is dead following a workplace accident in Salina. Emergency crews were called to Crestwood Incorporated around 3:30 p.m. on November 23rd. They found 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben had become trapped under an 18-hundred-pound load of wood. Goben was taken to a hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
Police ID Kansas man who died after ejected in pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Investigators determined that just after 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Christiansen was westbound on Kellogg just west of Interstate 35. He...
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
Three killed in Marion County crash
Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas 256. Troopers said a northbound van collided with a westbound car in the intersection, and...
Four people injured in single-vehicle rollover west of Salina early Sunday
Four people were injured in a rollover wreck west of Salina early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Anthony Silvestre-Cedillo, 25, of Salina, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 140, just west of S. Burma Road, in a 2018 Infinity, when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest in a field.
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Wichita woman wants justice after brother dies of suspected overdose
A Wichita woman is pushing for accountability after she said her brother died of an overdose in October.
Man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an accident that killed 70-year-old John Gregory. Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, officers were dispatched to an injury accident in the 12500 block of West 21st. Officers arrived on the scene and found three vehicles involved. Gregory was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.
No Civilian Injuries, One Dog Lost in Early Monday Fire on N. Obee Rd.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire Crews from both the Hutchinson and Buhler Fire Departments were called to a structure fire early Monday morning in the 900 block of N. Obee Rd. According to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer, the first arriving units encountered heavy fire coming from the roof of the structure at 910 N. Obee Rd just after 6 a.m. Monday. Crews made an aggressive attack from the outside of the structure until they knew they had enough water on the scene to do an interior attack. At that point, they were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Where are the best holiday lights in Kansas?
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
Sumner County family picking up pieces after losing dream home to fire
CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sumner County family continues to pick up the pieces after losing their home to a Nov. 13 fire. In doing so, they have help from their community, but have a long road ahead. Two weeks ago, the Mock family in Conway Springs escaped a...
More details released on fatal crash from Nov. 23
The man killed in a west Wichita crash on November 23rd has been identified as 70-year-old John Gregory. This crash happened on 21st Street, west of 119th Street West, around 10:15 Wednesday morning. Police said a driver was stopped while waiting to turn at Teal Brook when she was hit from behind. The crash pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was hit by Gregory. He was hospitalized after the crash and passed away a few days later.
Two I-135 ramps in Newton to close on Thursday, Dec. 1st
Two I-135 ramps in Newton will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 1. The northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m. The temporary closures will allow a pavement-marking project...
