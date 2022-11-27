ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
2-alarm townhome fire in Odenton sends woman to hospital

ODENTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire department battled a two-alarm fire at an Odenton townhome that sent a woman to the hospital early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle near the main gate for Fort Meade, where a townhome was engulfed in flames.
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
Yes, rain Saturday 🌧, but milder in Maryland

Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how there will be some rain this weekend, but it will be milder in Maryland. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
Benefit hockey game to support Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett, who was shot in line of duty

A benefit hockey game will be played in honor of a Baltimore City police officer who was shot three years ago and has returned to the hospital. Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett was shot in the line of duty in July 2019, when he and fellow officers were called to the Man Alive Methadone Clinic for reports of an active shooter. Shiflett was shot in his lower abdomen under his bulletproof vest.
Parents voice concerns over ongoing threats against Towson High School

TOWSON, Md. — Officers on patrol are becoming a normal sight at Towson High School. As threats continue at the school, parents are voicing their concerns and pushing for answers. The first threat was made right before Thanksgiving over social media, regarding someone bringing a gun to school and...
As the holidays approach, MSP warn people about porch pirates

WESTMINSTER, Md. — With the popularity of online commerce, the art of stealing a package from front porches has become one of the most popular types of crimes that law enforcement is dealing with nowadays. As people gear up their holiday shopping, that means a lot more packages will...
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore

A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
