Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns; Mayor seeks reset after fatal fire to move BCFD forward
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday afternoon that he has accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Niles Ford, effective immediately. Ford's resignation comes in response to an internal report released Friday into a January fire in which three city firefighters died in the line of duty and a fourth was injured.
Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
Passenger vans to help students with transportation in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is hoping passenger vans will help move them a step closer to getting more students bus transportation to school. Those vans will hit the roads first thing Monday morning. Video below: AACPS to use vans to transport some students to school. The...
2-alarm townhome fire in Odenton sends woman to hospital
ODENTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire department battled a two-alarm fire at an Odenton townhome that sent a woman to the hospital early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle near the main gate for Fort Meade, where a townhome was engulfed in flames.
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
Caught on cam: Amazon delivery driver appears to steal other packages off stoop
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Surveillance video appears to show an Amazon delivery driver allegedly dropping off packages and then taking other packages delivered by a different carrier. Tommie Thorne, of Sykesville, ordered Christmas presents for her daughter online. UPS delivered the packages on Tuesday, and so did Amazon -- but...
Yes, rain Saturday 🌧, but milder in Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann explains how there will be some rain this weekend, but it will be milder in Maryland. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
Ravens Honor Rows: Old Line 4-H Club supports Harford County community
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A group from Harford County will be recognized for its outstanding community work at this weekend's Baltimore Ravens game. The Old Line 4-H Club will sit in an Honor Row on Sunday. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the organization in October. The group hosts meetings...
Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation
For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
Benefit hockey game to support Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett, who was shot in line of duty
A benefit hockey game will be played in honor of a Baltimore City police officer who was shot three years ago and has returned to the hospital. Baltimore police Lt. Bill Shiflett was shot in the line of duty in July 2019, when he and fellow officers were called to the Man Alive Methadone Clinic for reports of an active shooter. Shiflett was shot in his lower abdomen under his bulletproof vest.
Parents voice concerns over ongoing threats against Towson High School
TOWSON, Md. — Officers on patrol are becoming a normal sight at Towson High School. As threats continue at the school, parents are voicing their concerns and pushing for answers. The first threat was made right before Thanksgiving over social media, regarding someone bringing a gun to school and...
As the holidays approach, MSP warn people about porch pirates
WESTMINSTER, Md. — With the popularity of online commerce, the art of stealing a package from front porches has become one of the most popular types of crimes that law enforcement is dealing with nowadays. As people gear up their holiday shopping, that means a lot more packages will...
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
They're back! Fireworks will return to Inner Harbor for New Year's Eve
After two years, fireworks will return to the Inner Harbor this New Year's Eve, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Friday. BOPA said the spectacle will last 12 – 15 minutes as Baltimoreans ring in 2023. The 2021 New Year's Eve Spectacular was canceled due to...
