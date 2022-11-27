Read full article on original website
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
L.A. Weekly
Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles
When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
Karen Bass Pledges To Tackle Homelessness Immediately; Experts Weigh In
Experts on L.A.'s homelessness issue have some thoughts about what the new administration should do to make change happen.
foxla.com
Man who scaled DTLA skyscraper explains why he did it
LOS ANGELES - He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has been seen free climbing numerous high rises across the US. On Tuesday, he climbed the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in order to raise money and bring awareness about a cause close to his heart. The 22-year-old climbed...
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
Laist.com
LA Gets Its New Mayor Next Month
Today on Giving Tuesday, we need you. Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
theeastsiderla.com
$9,000 slice on an El Sereno Traditional; $40,000 cut on a Mount Washington Fixer & $100,000 chop on an Atwater Village Bungalow
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. El Sereno: $9,000 slice on a 3-bedroom Traditional. Now asking $690,888. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help. For more than...
postnewsgroup.com
Tiny Homes Offer Hope for Holidays and Beyond
The holidays are the season when we stop and begin to think, “How can I give back this year and what are some different ways to help out?”. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to help out during the holidays that don’t cost a thing. The Tiny Homes Project — with Rev. Ken Lackey of the Center for the Perfect Marriage Church at 6101 International Blvd. — needs to increase its capacity and we wanted to remind our community that everybody matters to God.
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
csudh.edu
Daily Breeze: With Karen Bass, Rex Richardson Mayor-Elects, CSUDH Counts 5 LA County Mayors as Alumni
When Karen Bass and Rex Richardson are sworn in as the mayors of Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively, Cal State Dominguez Hills, near Carson, will have something particularly special to boast about:. Five alumni will serve as mayors in LA County. Bass will soon make history as the first...
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles Area Designer Places 29-Unit Multifamily Portfolio on Market for Combined $32.28MM
More residential properties are being added to the market in Los Angeles. The Golden Era Collection, a four-property multifamily portfolio consisting of 29 units has recently been placed up for sale. According to marketing information from Compass, the properties can be purchased individually or for a combined price of $32.28 million.
