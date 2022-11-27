The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is No. 2. We obviously knew that the Wolverines would move up at least one spot after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus, but it seemed possible that U-M might leapfrog Georgia all the way up to No. 1. That didn't happen, but it's a fun talking point as we prepare for championship weekend. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines certainly got some consideration for being No. 1, but it wasn't enough to surpass Georgia for the top spot.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO