WolverineDigest

Michigan Is No. 2

The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is No. 2. We obviously knew that the Wolverines would move up at least one spot after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus, but it seemed possible that U-M might leapfrog Georgia all the way up to No. 1. That didn't happen, but it's a fun talking point as we prepare for championship weekend. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines certainly got some consideration for being No. 1, but it wasn't enough to surpass Georgia for the top spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Athlon Sports

Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page

Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC

Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
100.5 The River

This Sports ‘Expert’ Got Everything Wrong About Michigan-OSU Game

I don't know how you show your face online again after having the worst sports take EVER. Almost Everyone Was Picking Ohio State To Beat Michigan. Even some Michigan based sports talk shows and sports writers had no faith in the Wolverines heading into Saturday's show down in Columbus. If you think about, most 'experts' had good reason, after all, Michigan would be playing without its Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision

Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
COLUMBUS, OH
