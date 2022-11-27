Read full article on original website
Look: Jim Harbaugh Sideline Interview Video Is Going Viral
Jim Harbaugh deserves a ton of love for the way Michigan has played this season, there's no doubt about it. However, he has done everything in his power to make sure his players get all the credit. During every postgame interview this season, Harbaugh has shifted the spotlight over to...
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Playoff Chairman Leaves Door Open For Ohio State To Make Playoff
The College Football Playoff committee made their feelings clear on Tuesday night with their placement of Ohio State at No. 5 and recent comments from Playoff chair Boo Corrigan further support that. Per ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich, Corrigan said: "there's a lot of respect for Ohio State in the...
College Football World Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit's Ohio State Comment
On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released with Georgia taking the top spot. Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five. During ESPN's breakdown of the latest rankings, Kirk Herbstreit said something that irked a few fans. Herbstreit suggested the Rose Bowl should...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Thoughts On Ohio State's Playoff Chances Clear
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed tonight after a wild weekend of action. Ohio State and Tennessee both lost this weekend, which caused a shakeup in the top-five. Georgia took the top spot, while Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Despite a loss...
Michigan State football's Khary Crump arraigned for tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium
Editor's note: Story was updated at 4:26 p.m. to correct Crump's bond status. One of Michigan State football’s seven players charged for the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium was arraigned Tuesday morning. ...
Michigan Is No. 2
The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is No. 2. We obviously knew that the Wolverines would move up at least one spot after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus, but it seemed possible that U-M might leapfrog Georgia all the way up to No. 1. That didn't happen, but it's a fun talking point as we prepare for championship weekend. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines certainly got some consideration for being No. 1, but it wasn't enough to surpass Georgia for the top spot.
Look: Notable Change Made To Ryan Day's Wikipedia Page
Michigan rocked the college football world by not just beating Ohio State on Saturday but routing its rival 45-23. The beatdown in Ohio Stadium was a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, which had national championship aspirations this season but now won't win their own division for the second season in a ...
Look: Ohio State Has Better National Title Odds Than TCU, USC
Ohio State is ranked No. 5 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. Fresh off a blowout home loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes will not play in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend. That being said, some people seem to think they have a chance to sneak their way back into the CFP field.
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear
In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
This Sports ‘Expert’ Got Everything Wrong About Michigan-OSU Game
I don't know how you show your face online again after having the worst sports take EVER. Almost Everyone Was Picking Ohio State To Beat Michigan. Even some Michigan based sports talk shows and sports writers had no faith in the Wolverines heading into Saturday's show down in Columbus. If you think about, most 'experts' had good reason, after all, Michigan would be playing without its Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum.
Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game
As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans
Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision
Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
