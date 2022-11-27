Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
Snowmen of Stroudsburg return with holiday cheer in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Main Street in Stroudsburg, nothing brings holiday cheer quite like life-sized snowmen. The popular sculptures have made their return. The Cooper family from Stroudsburg was on a scavenger hunt trying to see them all. "They're gorgeous. I loved one that had sunflowers on it and...
Buy local holiday marketplace in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — About 95 different vendors filled the Scranton Cultural Center along North Washington Avenue for its 10th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace. Organizers say it's important for everyone to shop small for the holidays. "Local businesses are just the core of our communities. And community is just...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Stonehedge Festival of Lights
A 2.5 mile Festival of Lights display is located at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock. Now in its sixth year, this holiday experience is enjoyed by all ages. Founded in 2017 by owners Bill and Karen Ruark, the Festival of Lights was created to provide a positive impact on the local community and economy, and an opportunity for seasonal golf employees to retain full time employment through the winter months.
Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of "Giving Tuesday," the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots. Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton. The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas...
A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
Demolition day for former Nanticoke factory
NANTICOKE, Pa. — The sounds of cheers mixed in with the sounds of crumbling bricks as demolition began on the former silk factory, turned warehouse, turned entertainment center on East Washington Street in Nanticoke that's been empty for more than a decade. "Yeah, it was a silk mill. Then...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scranton, PA
Scranton, the largest city in Northeastern Pennsylvania, offers plenty of fun activities for the whole family. From hiking to watching a magic show, the city offers new adventures you can enjoy with your loved ones. If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are the best things to...
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
Elf on the Shelf hunt boosts business in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — When brothers David and Isaac Brimmer walked into the Tamaqua Public Library, they found a new addition to the children's section. “So when I walked in, I was trying to find a book, and then I looked up and went, 'Mom! There's an Elf on the Shelf here!'” said Isaac Brimmer from Tamaqua.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Christmas Gifts for Proud Scrantonians
The Lackawanna Historical Society will provide one-stop shopping featuring local authors and historians at a Local History Holiday Emporium December 4, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. The event will be held at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton. Start or polish off your holiday shopping, or enjoy special presentations.
Railroad club hosts open house for holidays
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A railroad club in Luzerne County welcomed all train lovers for a holiday open house. Members of the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township operated model trains around a large setup. Visitors got to check out miniature train stations, towns, hillsides, and more. Members...
100,000+ ornaments at store in Montour County
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas tree season is in full swing, and Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville is a busy place this time of year. While its Christmas trees are enough to attract a crowd, Kohl's is known for something else. "I have over 100,000 ornaments, and...
Shopping small for the holidays in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — 'Shop small' is the message for folks driving through downtown Pittston, especially on the nationally recognized Small Business Saturday. "It's definitely important to support your small businesses; we're helping the economy; we're creating jobs in the area. It's just a great thing for the community to come together and be able to do a big event like small business Saturday," said Brittney Eramo, Grace & Park.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
First Steps of the Electric City Trail
This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Made in PA!
A Northeast PA holiday is not complete without Bosak’s award winning store-made kielbasa and sausage. Bosak’s Choice Meats has offered its specialities for over the past 20 years. Bosak’s fan favorite kielbasa comes in five flavors: fresh, smoked, smoked with cheese, turkey and turkey cheese. They make it in three forms including rings, patties and sticks. Their store-made sausage comes in 10 flavors. The old fashioned butcher shop also offers a full variety of deli meats and store-made salads, prepared foods, custom cold cuts and kielbasa. In addition to kielbasa and sausage, best sellers for the holiday season include prime rib, ham and turkey. The Bosak family cuts, packs and grinds all their own meats. Bosak’s also offers the option for hunting customers to bring in deer, pheasant and other game for wild game processing to your liking!
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
See 'The Nutcracker' for free in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre. All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!. The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday. If you didn't...
