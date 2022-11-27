ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoff picture: Cincinnati Bengals among 7-4 teams in the hunt for AFC spots

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals moved into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead Sunday with their 20-16 win in Tennessee and Baltimore's 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars .

The Ravens do own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals because of their 19-17 win in Baltimore earlier this season, meaning Cincinnati would be one of three AFC Wild Card teams if the season ended now. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Cincinnati in the final game of the regular season.

The Bengals are among several 7-4 teams in the hunt for seven available AFC playoff spots. As of now, No. 6 seed Cincinnati would face the third-seeded Titans - in Nashville again.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are tied for the AFC East lead at 8-3, and the New York Jets are one game behind them at 7-4.

The Titans still lead the AFC South at 7-4, and the Kansas City Chiefs are 9-2 and in first place in the AFC West.

The Bengals defeated the Jets in Week 3.

Only the first-round seed in each conference gets a first-round bye in the NFL postseason.

