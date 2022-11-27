ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 13

By Hallie Hart, James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Oklahoman
Standout performances continued in the third round of the Oklahoma high school football playoffs.

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top games by Oklahoma high school football players in Week 13 is now live at oklahoman.com . At this point in the playoffs, we have expanded the poll to include the whole state instead of just the Oklahoma City area metro.

Fans can vote before the poll closes at noon Friday.

Here are the nominees:

Blaze Baugh, Sr., McAlester: The tailback ran for 243 yards and three scores on 24 carries as he helped the Buffaloes beat McGuinness 39-29 in the Class 5A semifinals.

Kirk Francis, Sr., Tulsa Metro Christian: The quarterback threw for 452 yards and five touchdowns in the Patriots' 49-35 win against Tulsa Lincoln Christian in the Class 3A semifinals. Francis completed 22 of 25 pass attempts and had no interceptions.

Luke Hasz, Sr., Bixby: The tight end had eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Bixby’s 28-14 victory against Jenks in the Class 6A-I semifinals. Several of Hasz’s catches gave the Spartans key third- and fourth-down conversions.

Jordyn Harris, Jr., Heritage Hall: The wide receiver and defensive back had a pair of big offensive plays in the first quarter of Heritage Hall's 41-20 victory against Verdigris in the Class 3A semifinals, hauling in touchdown catches of 30 and 26 yards. Harris finished with three catches for 63 yards and also intercepted a pass on defense.

Garhett Reese, Sr., Stillwater: The defensive back grabbed an interception in the end zone to seal Stillwater’s 33-28 win against Deer Creek in the Class 6A-II semifinals. Reese led the Pioneers with 13 tackles, including six solo stops.

Xzavier Thompson, So., Millwood: The receiver had two touchdowns and 100-plus receiving yards in Millwood’s 49-30 victory against Sequoyah Claremore in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Thompson’s touchdown receptions went for 80 and 20 yards.

Mason Willingham, Sr., Owasso: The quarterback led Owasso through six overtimes and ran for the touchdown that secured a 50-47 win against Tulsa Union in the Class 6A-I semifinals. Willingham accounted for six touchdowns, threw for 162 yards and ran for 141 yards.

