Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
KPOP review: Broadway's newest musical has Seoul, but not enough heart
It's been a decade since Psy skipped, hopped, and jovially swung his hips in the high-octane and delightfully absurd music video for his single "Gangnam Style" and shone a spotlight, for some, on K-Pop for the very first time. Its global popularity has, of course, grown exponentially since then, spearheaded by pristine, pitch-perfect artists like Blackpink, BTS, BIGBANG, Girls' Generation, NCT 127, TWICE, and more that break streaming records, vie for awards consideration, and scale the Billboard charts with ease. Now, the Hallyu Wave has officially crashed onto Broadway in KPOP, a vivacious new musical opening this week at The Circle in the Square Theater.
Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts
NEW YORK — (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. "Stay," which...
BTS' RM Officially Announces Debut Solo Album 'Indigo'
RM's debut solo album will arrive before the end of the year.
Bruce Springsteen To Take Over 'The Tonight Show' Next Week
The Boss will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon on the show from Monday through Wednesday.
Popculture
K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'
K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Only 19 artists have multiple songs that are certified diamond — here they all are
The diamond award has been given sparingly throughout history, but some artists like Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Cardi B have more than one.
Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series
With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among... The post Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series appeared first on Outsider.
SFGate
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year
Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row...
SFGate
‘Great Beauty,’ ‘King of Laughter’ Actor Toni Servillo: ‘We Actors Are Empty Vases Filled and Emptied After Each Role’
Invited to speak about his profession of acting during a masterclass at the 40th Torino Film Festival, Toni Servillo – whose credits include Oscar winner “The Great Beauty,” Cannes Jury Prize winner “Il Divo” and “The King of Laughter,” which won him the best actor prize at Venice – brushed aside the cliché that actors kept in them, as stigmas, the characters they had played.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund
Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
NME
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall’s The WAEVE share new song ‘Kill Me Again’
Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s The WAEVE have released a new single called ‘Kill Me Again’ – listen below. The song follows on from the duo’s previous tracks ‘Drowning’ and ‘Can I Call You’, both of which will appear on their self-titled debut album (out February 3 via Transgressive).
Apple Music announces top music, listener data for 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. “Stay,” which stayed...
John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”
John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.
Comments / 0