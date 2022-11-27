ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPOP review: Broadway's newest musical has Seoul, but not enough heart

It's been a decade since Psy skipped, hopped, and jovially swung his hips in the high-octane and delightfully absurd music video for his single "Gangnam Style" and shone a spotlight, for some, on K-Pop for the very first time. Its global popularity has, of course, grown exponentially since then, spearheaded by pristine, pitch-perfect artists like Blackpink, BTS, BIGBANG, Girls' Generation, NCT 127, TWICE, and more that break streaming records, vie for awards consideration, and scale the Billboard charts with ease. Now, the Hallyu Wave has officially crashed onto Broadway in KPOP, a vivacious new musical opening this week at The Circle in the Square Theater.
K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'

K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series

With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among... The post Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series appeared first on Outsider.
‘Great Beauty,’ ‘King of Laughter’ Actor Toni Servillo: ‘We Actors Are Empty Vases Filled and Emptied After Each Role’

Invited to speak about his profession of acting during a masterclass at the 40th Torino Film Festival, Toni Servillo – whose credits include Oscar winner “The Great Beauty,” Cannes Jury Prize winner “Il Divo” and “The King of Laughter,” which won him the best actor prize at Venice – brushed aside the cliché that actors kept in them, as stigmas, the characters they had played.
Controversial Punk Rocker GG Allin Getting Biopic From ‘Lords of Chaos’ Filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund

Notorious punk rocker GG Allin is getting the biopic treatment. Jonas Åkerlund, the music video director behind heavy metal thriller Lords of Chaos, will helm the feature, titled GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die., which will be produced by Don Murphy and Susan Monford of Angry Films and MVD Entertainment Group.More from The Hollywood ReporterMesfin Fekadu Named Senior Editor of The Hollywood Reporter's Music CoverageJennifer Lopez Reflects on "Painful" Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for 'This Is Me ... Now'BET Soul Train Awards: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige Among Top Winners The producers have acquired Allin’s life and music rights,...
Apple Music announces top music, listener data for 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. “Stay,” which stayed...
John Legend Releases Piano Versions of ‘Legend’ Tracks: “The Songs Are About Love”

John Legend is sending “love” this holiday season with a special project. The singer has released an EP titled Legend (Solo Sessions) featuring piano-led versions of five songs from his 2022 album, Legend, with original tracks “Honey,” “Nervous,” “Wonder Woman and “One Last Dance,” along with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s famous “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The new renditions find Legend’s falsetto voice singing alongside beautiful piano melodies, a stark contrast to the pop and R&B-leaning originals. The songs on Solo Sessions also feature spatial audio.

