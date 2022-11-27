Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Joe Pesci says playing Harry in the ‘Home Alone’ films came with some ‘serious’ pain
They say artists have to be willing to do anything for their art, and for Joe Pesci, that includes setting his head on fire. In a new interview with People, the Oscar winner reflected on the making “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on the occasion of the sequel’s 30th anniversary and remembered how the comedy required some physically “demanding” stunts on his part.
Watch Courteney Cox surprise fans at the 'Friends' fountain
Courteney Cox surprised some lucky "Friends" fans in the most epic way during a recent Warner Bros. Studio Tour.
If You Need A Brief Moment Of Levity, May I Suggest These Pics Of Brendan Fraser And Two Of His Sons
The jawlines of this family...
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
KESQ
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for “That ’90s Show” on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late ’90s/early aughts sitcom “That ’70s Show.”. The new series brings back alums Kurtwood Smith and Debra...
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
KESQ
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
KESQ
The small but mighty love for ‘Willow’ that led to a shiny new series
“Willow,” the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
What Were The Most Heartbreaking TV Moments Of 2022?
I need a whole box of tissues just to talk about some of the Marc and Steven moments from Moon Knight.
Comments / 0