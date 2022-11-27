ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Pesci says playing Harry in the ‘Home Alone’ films came with some ‘serious’ pain

They say artists have to be willing to do anything for their art, and for Joe Pesci, that includes setting his head on fire. In a new interview with People, the Oscar winner reflected on the making “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on the occasion of the sequel’s 30th anniversary and remembered how the comedy required some physically “demanding” stunts on his part.
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53

Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
GLENDALE, CA
The small but mighty love for ‘Willow’ that led to a shiny new series

“Willow,” the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.

