Pennsylvania State

Comments / 6

Station1212
3d ago

why the drug addicted that swarm Philly the bus loads of illegal immigrants that are pouring in to this state maybe they can get some rare and unknown disease from them.. I'm sure the list can go on and on

Related
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Philadelphia

Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc

On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

Photo byWikimedia Commons. Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

CBS3 adds new chief meteorologist, moves Kate Bilo to daytime broadcast

CBS3's Eyewitness News will have a new chief meteorologist with the station hiring Bill Kelly, a Bucks County native to take over late afternoon and evening weather reports starting in January. Kate Bilo, the station's current chief meteorologist, will move to earlier newscasts in the new year and will focus on the the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

David Redpath Passes

Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

