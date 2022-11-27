ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov point streak up to nine games, Wild top Coyotes 4-3

By The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to establish a career-high nine-game point streak and the Minnesota Wild held off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3.

Sam Steel, Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Minnesota is 13-2-0 in its past 15 games against Arizona.

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

Nick Schmaltz scored in his third straight game, and Lawson Crouse and J.J. Moser added late goals for Arizona, playing the 10th game of a 14-game trip. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists in his current scoring streak.

