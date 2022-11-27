ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Utah vs. Montana State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Montana State 3-5; Southern Utah 4-3 The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last season (76-71 and 69-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Montana State will head out on the road to face off against Southern Utah at 9 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
BYU Finishes the Season with Win Over Stanford

For those of you who are first-time readers, welcome! Here is a link explaining my process of how I recap BYU games while paying respect to the rich historical tradition of the BYU Cougars I love. Luke Staley-Tyler Allgeier Rusher of the Game: Christopher Brooks. Chris Brooks led the way...
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB

UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
Emergency POC – Wild ending to the Pac-12 regular season plus David Shaw steps down

In this emergency episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods give their thoughts on the breaking news that Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he is stepping down from his position effective immediately. Saturday night the Cardinal fell to BYU at home 35-26 but Shaw said his decision was already made over the Thanksgiving weekend. Ryan and Dave talk about this major shakeup in the Pac-12 coaching ranks with the four-time Pac-12 coach of the year and winningest coach in Stanford history finally moving aside.
