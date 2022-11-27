Read full article on original website
Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory goes in portal, lands Pac-12 offer
Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, it was announced on Monday. And he's already landed his first Power 5 offer, when Utah offered him on Monday. He's also heard from Arizona State, Boise State, Montana and Montana State just on Monday alone. "More schools are...
BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over
BYU wrapped up the 2022 regular season with a win over 35-26 win over Stanford on Saturday night. With the win, BYU finished with a 7-5 record and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Now that the regular season is over, here are four things to watch for.
CBS Sports
Southern Utah vs. Montana State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Montana State 3-5; Southern Utah 4-3 The Montana State Bobcats won both of their matches against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds last season (76-71 and 69-53) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Montana State will head out on the road to face off against Southern Utah at 9 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds will be strutting in after a win while the Bobcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
Ohio State's Stroud, Harrison, Johnson, Jackson Named First-Team All-Big Ten
A total of 24 Buckeyes earned all-conference honors, including 11 on offense, 11 on defense and two on special teams.
Yardbarker
BYU Finishes the Season with Win Over Stanford
For those of you who are first-time readers, welcome! Here is a link explaining my process of how I recap BYU games while paying respect to the rich historical tradition of the BYU Cougars I love. Luke Staley-Tyler Allgeier Rusher of the Game: Christopher Brooks. Chris Brooks led the way...
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB
UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
Some high school athletes are banking big bucks thanks to changes that allow them to accept major endorsement deals
247Sports
Emergency POC – Wild ending to the Pac-12 regular season plus David Shaw steps down
In this emergency episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods give their thoughts on the breaking news that Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he is stepping down from his position effective immediately. Saturday night the Cardinal fell to BYU at home 35-26 but Shaw said his decision was already made over the Thanksgiving weekend. Ryan and Dave talk about this major shakeup in the Pac-12 coaching ranks with the four-time Pac-12 coach of the year and winningest coach in Stanford history finally moving aside.
3 keys to BYU’s win over Westminster
BYU took care of business at Vivint Arena Tuesday night, defeating an overmatched Westminster squad by a score of 100-70.
WSU bowl projections: Los Angeles likeliest destination for Cougs
PULLMAN -- With the Pac-12 regular season concluded, most bowl projections of non-playoff teams are coming into sharper focus. Washington State, according to most outlets, looks to be headed to the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 17, with Boise State the most likely opponent. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach...
