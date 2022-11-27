In this emergency episode of the Podcast of Champion hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods give their thoughts on the breaking news that Stanford head coach David Shaw announced he is stepping down from his position effective immediately. Saturday night the Cardinal fell to BYU at home 35-26 but Shaw said his decision was already made over the Thanksgiving weekend. Ryan and Dave talk about this major shakeup in the Pac-12 coaching ranks with the four-time Pac-12 coach of the year and winningest coach in Stanford history finally moving aside.

