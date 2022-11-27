It was a sign of Mohammed Kudus’ confidence when, before the World Cup, he had declared that Neymar was not better than him, just a higher-profile player. It may not make the Ghanaian superior but while the Brazilian is injured, he is outscoring the world’s most expensive player at the World Cup. His profile is rising fast with every performance like this. So, too, are the chances of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Ghana had waited a dozen years for this. Their previous victory at a World Cup had come in 2010, setting up a quarter-final against Uruguay....

2 DAYS AGO