FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany must win for last-16 shot
Germany must win in its final game of the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday to have any shot of advancing at the World Cup
World Cup scores, updates: Denmark vs. Australia, France vs. Tunisia, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, Poland vs. Argentina
What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory. A group win would also set up the possibility of an Argentina game against the United States ... if the U.S. can get past the Netherlands first. That's a tall task. But if the USMNT can pull the upset over the Dutch on Saturday and Argentina wins its group and beats the second-place team from Group D, then that's a tantalizing quarterfinal.
Ghana rally to come out on top in captivating World Cup clash against South Korea
It was a sign of Mohammed Kudus’ confidence when, before the World Cup, he had declared that Neymar was not better than him, just a higher-profile player. It may not make the Ghanaian superior but while the Brazilian is injured, he is outscoring the world’s most expensive player at the World Cup. His profile is rising fast with every performance like this. So, too, are the chances of the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. Ghana had waited a dozen years for this. Their previous victory at a World Cup had come in 2010, setting up a quarter-final against Uruguay....
Australia vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Mathew Leckie nets winning strike
Australia secured their spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday by beating Denmark 1-0.The Aussies knew they needed a draw to advance to the knockout rounds but beat last year’s Euro semi-finalists anyway, knocking out Denmark to qualify second in Group D behind defending champions France. The Danes required a win to go through, and they put Australia under pressure throughout various periods of the match, especially in the final minutes when goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel twice came up for Denmark corners.But they could not find a way past the Socceroos, who struck via Mathew...
International Business Times
When Does USA Play Next? Date, Time, TV Channel For 2022 World Cup Match With Netherlands
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team has kept its 2022 World Cup hopes alive, advancing to the knockout stage. After defeating Iran 1-0 in the final match of group play, a showdown with the Netherlands awaits Team USA. When does the USA play next? The Americans are scheduled to take...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser
Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: Tunisia defeats France, 1-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group D at the forefront, as Tunisia (0-2-1) defeated France (3-0-0) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. Simultaneously, Australia took down Denmark in another Group D match. You can watch this...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Argentina
Two-time World Cup champion Argentina looks to advance out of Group C when La Albiceleste takes on Poland on Wednesday. Poland did not advance past the group stage in 2018, but it has a rich history in the tournament. The team has finished third twice, doing so in 1982 and 1974.
NBC Sports
Niclas Fullkrug provides huge point for Germany vs Spain
A pair of substitutes did the scoring Sunday as Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug traded second-half goals in a 1-1 draw that leaves World Cup Group E wide open heading into the final match day. Spain now meets Japan will one more point than its final day opponents, while Germany...
BBC
World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark
There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...
Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase
Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same.But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar.Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed to look after Phil Foden as the clamour for his inclusion mounted, while Wales’ Gareth Bale was in bullish mood ahead of a must-win clash with Southgate’s men.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Casemiro to the rescueTem que respeitar o Kaisermiro! 🇧🇷📸 Lucas Figueiredo/CBF pic.twitter.com/kKPqNzLf6d— Time...
Sporting News
Poland vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group C match at Qatar 2022
Currently occupying first and second spot in Group C respectively, Poland and Argentina are in pole position to make it the knockout stages of the World Cup. But neither team's progress is secured going into the final fixture, and so they know that only a win will ensure they fend off Saudi Arabia and Mexico to go through.
