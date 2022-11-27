Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Harrison tabbed as finalists for postseason individual awardsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC Sports
Early fights, late finish as Flyers grab well-earned win to snap 10-game skid
The Flyers did not waste time on their homestand to mercifully end an elongated losing streak. To open this five-game stretch at the Wells Fargo Center, the desperate Flyers picked up a 3-1 win Tuesday night over the Islanders. The Flyers (8-10-5) finally snapped their skid at 10 games (0-7-3).
Penguins Early Spark Fades Away in Controversial OT Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins started strong, but couldn't close out the same way in an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Forbort’s Welcoming Return, Cassidy & More
As the NHL reaches the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, it was not a quiet last seven days for the Boston Bruins. Three games spread out over seven days as they went 1-2-0, but one of those wins was a record-setting one, while the Black and Gold get healthier as they face a challenging stretch ahead in their schedule.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Penguins Disappointed but Look at OTL Point as Positive
The Pittsburgh Penguins took an overtime loss, but are looking at the positives over the negatives.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Five Penguins Trade Targets to Bolster Bottom Six
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a boost to their bottom six, and these players could provide that.
Avalanche get shut out for second time this season
Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night."No, it's not just another game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "I think the message we're trying to send here is make them worry about us. They're the defending Stanley Cup champions. They're a great hockey team."We're starting to realize that when we play the right way, and we play the way we're supposed to play, and play together, we're a very good hockey club. The message is more about us and the way we want...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
NHL
Penguins Practice at Hunt Armory to Give Back and Show Their Support
The Penguins have been committed to making the game of hockey reflect the rich cultural and racial diversity of the city of Pittsburgh, and last year, it was incredible to see the first public rink built in the city in almost 25 years come to life inside the historic Hunt Armory.
Comments / 0