nbc15.com
UW introduces new head coach Luke Fickell
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin introduced their 31st head football coach in program history, Luke Fickell. Fickell and his family arrived in Madison on Sunday night and on Monday morning had their chance to visit Camp Randall and the football facilities. The incoming coach described spending four or five hours with his new players on Monday and said he feels good about their willingness to grow.
nbc15.com
Badgers fall to Wake Forest 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW men’s basketball came up short in a competitive ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. The Badgers were firing the three ball all night, Chucky Hepburn shot 6/11 from the three, while the team as a whole shot 12/27. Hepburn hit a...
nbc15.com
Gulce Guctekin named Defensive Player of the Week, Co-Freshman of the Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freshman libero Gulce Guctekin was named Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week as well as Co-Freshman of the Week. This is Guctekin’s second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor. The No....
nbc15.com
By the numbers: UWPD wraps up another season at Camp Randall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the University of Wisconsin’s football season in the books, the university’s police department winds down its weeks of patrolling Camp Randall, making sure tens of thousands of fans are free to enjoy the game. In its weekly numbers of ejections, citations, and arrests...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin men’s hockey announces signing class
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW men’s hockey announced a large signing of 11 players to their incoming class of 2022. The class of signees incudes Boston Buckberger (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan), Brady Cleveland (Wausau, Wisconsin), Aidan Fink (Calgary, Alberta), Quinn Finley (Valparaiso, Indiana), William Gramme (Stockholm, Sweden), Owen Mehlenbacher (Fort Erie, Ontario), Joe Palodichuk (Cottage Grove, Minnesota), Sawyer Scholl (Green Bay, Wisconsin), Zach Schulz (South Lyon, Michigan), and William Whitelaw (Rosemount, Minnesota). Buckberger actually signed during 2021 but is included in this class.
nbc15.com
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
nbc15.com
Fans allowed to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
nbc15.com
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition paints Madison area
In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday...
nbc15.com
Madison ranked 8th best midsize college city in America by WalletHub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report released Tuesday from WalletHub reaffirms that Madison is a great place for college students to live and go to school in. Madison ranked in the top 10 for 2023′s Best College Towns & Cities in America list this year among midsize cities. The...
nbc15.com
937 UW-Madison students receive guaranteed financial help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of UW-Madison students will receive help paying for school through a guaranteed tuition program. University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Bucky Tuition Promise pays for four consecutive years of college for undergraduate students or two years for transfers. The program was first announced in 2018 for Wisconsin resident students.
nbc15.com
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something...
nbc15.com
Get ready for a big temperature change
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some misty conditions today, light showers will continue to move into the region this evening. Mild temperatures through about 9 PM will keep most of our precip as rain, though our western counties where temperatures drop sooner could see some light snow. A couple of snowflakes are possible closer to Madison later this evening, but I don’t expect any snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
No action taken during Madison school board closed session discussing ousted principal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No action was taken Tuesday night during a closed session held by the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education to discuss a personnel matter regarding the recently ousted Sennett Middle School principal, a district spokesperson confirmed. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the board will...
nbc15.com
Green Alert issued for Madison man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home...
nbc15.com
UW Health reports surge in flu cases in recent weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors with UW Health are noting a huge uptick in flu cases over the last few weeks and are asking the community to stay safe. During the week of Nov. 21-27, UW Health reported 422 cases of influenza. A spokesperson for UW Health said that number is higher than anything it saw during the 2019-2020 flu season, which was the last one before the pandemic started. The health system says this increase in cases is concerning, as the 2019-2020 flu season was severe and peaked in February of 2020 with 318 cases in one week.
nbc15.com
Ready for a New You? Amazing Amenities at New Crunch Fitness Madison
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Crunch Fitness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Crunch Fitness, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/madison. Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence?. Crunch Fitness is an inclusive,...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
nbc15.com
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Mueller calls her organization One Hand Helps Another because her family once needed help when her mother was diagnosed with cancer...
nbc15.com
Madison Sister City Delegation to travel to Kanifing, The Gambia
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a 20-person delegation this week from Madison to its sister city Kanifing, The Gambia. The City of Madison and the municipality formed their relationship in May 2016. In 1998, Madison began establishing sister city partnerships in an effort to understand other cultures, promote global peace, develop lasting friendships and provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and views. The city currently has nine sister city relationships across the globe.
