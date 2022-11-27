MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors with UW Health are noting a huge uptick in flu cases over the last few weeks and are asking the community to stay safe. During the week of Nov. 21-27, UW Health reported 422 cases of influenza. A spokesperson for UW Health said that number is higher than anything it saw during the 2019-2020 flu season, which was the last one before the pandemic started. The health system says this increase in cases is concerning, as the 2019-2020 flu season was severe and peaked in February of 2020 with 318 cases in one week.

