ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford group helps 275 young adults battling cancer

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6wF3_0jPIaZxe00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local mom is making life a little easier for young adults living with cancer.

“Nik’s Wish” in Rockford recently got an urgent request to help a boy in another state. The organization has touched 275 lives in the past decade, and the founder said that she is just executing her son’s last request.

“Nik’s Wish is the inspiration of my son Nik,” said Kelli Ritschel-Boehle, founder of the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation .

Nik was diagnosed with cancer right before his 18th birthday. He was granted a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation since he fit the age requirements. His death in 2012 sparked a mission to help others.

“When he went through cancer treatment, he came across a lot of other kids, one in particularly, that missed out on Make-A-Wish; he was diagnosed one month past his 18th birthday,” Ritschel-Boehle said. “He didn’t qualify for Wish. That broke Nik’s heart, so the night before cancer took his life, he asked me if I’d help them get a wish too.”

That was where the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation was formed. They have been in the wish-making business, for young adults between the ages of 18-24 battling cancer, for the past 10 years. That includes 20-year-old Rolando, who was on his last days fighting a form of leukemia called ALL.

“His last wish was to go home to Guatemala and see his mom before he passes,” Ritschel-Boehle said.

Rolando needed special medical transportation, so it was not as simple as buying a commercial flight, according to Ritschel-Boehle.

“Then when he got there, it was a two-hour journey for him to get to the very rural areas,” she said. “This is a very poor, humble family, and his last wish was just to get home. He made it there safely, he got home to his mom and his cousins, and he was able to pass quietly surrounded by love of his family.”

Ritschel-Boehle is proud to be able to continue her son’s legacy by bringing hope to other families.

“It certainly fulfills a vision of my son,” she said. “It was not my vision, it was his vision, and every time I deliver a wish, I think he’s smiling in heaven saying, ‘I told you so mom, they needed that.’”

The cost of a wish was typically around $6,000, but it has gone up this year. “Nik’s Wish” is behind on their budget for wishes, so they are asking for any donations within “Giving Tuesday.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

UW SwedishAmerican employees hang winter items for the homeless on ‘Giving Tuesday’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees with UW Health SwedishAmerican hung bags packed with mittens, hats and scarves on the fence surrounding the hospital as part of “Giving Tuesday.” Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday in the days following the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of the items were homemade by organizer Michelle Corcoran and her mom. This year, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockton Christmas Walk with Village of Rockton

Our next stop on our Holiday Gift Guide is the Village of Rockton and the Gem Shop. We’re talking with event manager Tricia Diduch and Gem Shop manager Shelly Schweigert about the upcoming Rockton Christmas Walk and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe elementary teacher dies at 44

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Denise Irving, a 5th-grade teacher at Kinnickinnick Elementary, died unexpectedly on November 24th. The school announced details of her wake and memorial on Facebook. According to a GoFundMe set up by Nicholas Hunn, Irving was 44 years old and had been teaching at the school for 21 years. “Denise was incredibly […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents

As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for …. As her son's 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fair aims to get Rockford area students scholarship money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Scholarships can play a critical role in making a college education affordable, but some awards can be overlooked. There are hundreds of thousands of dollars available for students in the Rockford region. Scholarships are available for students of all backgrounds with any educational aspiration. There is also money for non-traditional students. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While most families enjoyed a feast and laughs on Thanksgiving Day, one Rockford woman was examining fresh bullet holes in her car. The bullet holes from a drive-by on a day that is suppose to be reserved for giving thanks. Janis Warren, showed 23News the damage...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy