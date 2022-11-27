Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Bodycam video of Will County deputies shooting grandson who stabbed grandfather released
JOLIET, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released police bodycam video from a November 2021 deadly shooting involving a 70-year-old man and his grandson. “It’s horrible for so many reasons. It is tragic,” said attorney Keenan Saulter with Saulter Law P.C. On the...
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
wlip.com
Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan
(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
Photo shows driver accused in Maple Park multivehicle crash that killed 4-year-old
No information on bail was made available.
Man who tried to torch a suburban movie theater gets 15-year prison sentence: prosecutors
David Ferguson, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated arson, DuPage County prosecutors said. Authorities said he attempted to ignite a flammable liquid inside a movie theater at Oak Brook Center AMC in January 2018.
wjol.com
Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall
Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Group of teens in Chicago committed 13 armed robberies in five hours, police say
A group of teenagers committed 13 armed robberies across Chicago early Monday morning, police said.
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Following Leads In Shooting Prior To Crash Last Week
Crest Hill Police continue to pursue leads following a shooting in Crest Hill and subsequent crash in Joliet. It was on November 23rd that Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue for a report of a traffic crash just after 11 p.m. A preliminary...
cwbchicago.com
Man dropped a loaded gun in an Uber, then ditched another gun in a taxi as cops moved in, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man dropped a loaded firearm inside an Uber in Boystown and then ditched a second gun in the back of a taxi when police approached him moments later on Halsted Street. It happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday near the Chicago Police Department’s Town Hall...
wlip.com
Shooting Leaves Woman Dead in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500 block of May Street around 1 o’clock Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene they found a woman with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway. The woman, said to be in her 30’s, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been announced and no motive has been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station
Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88
Prosecutors said Tillmon pulled his tow truck alongside Munoz's semi-trailer and opened fire following an altercation near the 294 interchange.
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
Elmhurst police, FBI looking for two bank robbery suspects
ELMHURST, Ill. — Elmhurst police and the FBI are looking for two suspects who robbed a bank Monday afternoon. One suspect presented a note to a teller at the Elmhurst-Wintrust Bank, 115 West Third Street, around 4:40 p.m. and demanded cash, according to a press release from Elmhurst police. The second suspect served as a […]
NBC Chicago
Passenger Mirrors of 19 Cars Damaged in Rogers Park
Up to 19 vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on a street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. According to officials, police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call just after 1 a.m. to the block of 2100 west Howard Street. When they arrived, police found approximately 19 vehicles that were parked on the street with broken or hanging passenger mirrors.
NBC Chicago
