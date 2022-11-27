ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

wlip.com

Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan

(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall

Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Shooting Leaves Woman Dead in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500 block of May Street around 1 o’clock Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene they found a woman with gunshot wounds lying in the roadway. The woman, said to be in her 30’s, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been announced and no motive has been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

Elmhurst police, FBI looking for two bank robbery suspects

ELMHURST, Ill. — Elmhurst police and the FBI are looking for two suspects who robbed a bank Monday afternoon. One suspect presented a note to a teller at the Elmhurst-Wintrust Bank, 115 West Third Street, around 4:40 p.m. and demanded cash, according to a press release from Elmhurst police. The second suspect served as a […]
ELMHURST, IL
NBC Chicago

Passenger Mirrors of 19 Cars Damaged in Rogers Park

Up to 19 vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on a street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. According to officials, police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call just after 1 a.m. to the block of 2100 west Howard Street. When they arrived, police found approximately 19 vehicles that were parked on the street with broken or hanging passenger mirrors.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

