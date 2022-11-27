Read full article on original website
10-year-old boy seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Howell County
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A 10-year-old boy has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Howell County, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a 10-year-old boy ran into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, striking the child. The crash happened around 1:45 pm Sunday afternoon on Highway 142 west of […]
KTLO
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
KTLO
10-year-old male flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being struck by vehicle
An area juvenile was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Howell County. The unidentified 10-year-old male from Moody was transported by air ambulance to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Keli York...
KTLO
Area woman injured when vehicle runs into tree
A West Plains woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening in Howell County. Thirty-five-year-old Jennifer Truman was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman was traveling on County Road 6070. She was nearly 300 feet...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
KYTV
Howell County man arrested and treated after incident involving knife and gasoline
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County man is being treated after an incident on Thanksgiving Day where he was seen arming himself with a knife and pouring gasoline on himself. According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got numerous calls of a man in the roadway of...
KTLO
2 people killed in Sunday morning accident in Yellville
A fatal accident blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection of US Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 14 North in Yellville Sunday morning. According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, two fatalities have been confirmed. Arkansas State Police officials have not released details about the accident or the...
KYTV
Sharp County bridge work expected to be finished soon
SHARP/FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work continues on a structure at the Sharp and Fulton County line that will connect Hardy to the Nine Mile Ridge Community during flood season. Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer, Bruce Street, explained that work began on the bridge in 2020 and work...
myozarksonline.com
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KYTV
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crash in Batesville Tuesday evening nearly ended in the middle of a busy highway. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene. In the photos, the plane is seen just feet from Highway 167. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said several people,...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KTLO
Gun accident leads to arrest of Boone County man
A Boone County man has been arrested for possession of firearms as a felon after the gun falls and shoots him in the leg. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report from North Arkansas Medical Center’s Emergency Room concerning a possible gunshot victim.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
KTLO
No injuries reported after unpermitted fire set to houses, cabins
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an unpermitted fire set by the owners of the property east of Mountain Home. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Northeast Lakeside Fire Chief Henry Porter, the owners were dozing some houses and cabins on their property. They reportedly decided to burn the structures, which is not permitted in Arkansas. No citations were issued from the fire.
