fox35orlando.com
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast. In Melbourne Beach, the most recent boat has been...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
click orlando
New traffic safety measures in Orange County after child hurt in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are working to get results after a 12-year-old Avalon Park boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash. Officials have implemented new traffic safety measures to be put at the intersection where the crash happened, but the solutions go far beyond that to make sure another incident like this doesn’t happen again.
mynews13.com
Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
WSVN-TV
Driver dies after crashing into fireworks shop in Melbourne
click orlando
Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
Driver dies after crashing into Florida fireworks store
fox35orlando.com
'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.
SpaceX set to launch and land Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday for Japanese moon mission
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is planning an early morning Falcon 9 launch on Wednesday. SpaceX also plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster back on the ground at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket landing on the Space Coast will mean a sonic boom...
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablaze
click orlando
Orange County approves contract for Orlo Vista flood mitigation project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Orange County took another step Tuesday toward fixing flooding in the Orlo Vista and West Side Manor neighborhoods. Commissioners unanimously approved a contract for the Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation Project Tuesday, weeks after the county said it asked for more money to cover construction costs.
click orlando
Former employee of Winter Garden construction company faces new video voyeurism charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of an Orange County construction company is facing new video voyeurism charges, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Kenneth Allen Clark, 39, at his Sanford home on Monday on video voyeurism charges from an...
WESH
Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
click orlando
‘It is hectic:’ Orlando International Airport deals with crowds as Thanksgiving travelers return
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a busy holiday weekend, Orlando International Airport remained crowded on Monday as Thanksgiving travelers returned home. Officials said 150,900 passengers were projected for Monday, which is the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving |...
click orlando
17-year-old accused in Cocoa stabbing arrested after fleeing, crashing in Brevard, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating a victim in Cocoa was taken into custody Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities and crashing in north Brevard County, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said the teen surrendered to Brevard County deputies during a search of...
fox35orlando.com
Unexpected toll of Hurricane Ian: Devastating, costly flooding
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The unexpected toll of Hurricane Ian has been devastating and costly flooding. Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with the full force of a Category 4, changing communities there forever and killing over 100 people. While the storm lost most of its punch by the time it tracked through the Orlando region, its Category 1 classification was not enough to prepare residents for the full fury of the rains and storm surge to follow. The system dropped over 15" of rain and induced a storm surge that would change communities in Volusia County for years, flooding neighborhoods that had never seen high water. Accordingly, many did not carry flood insurance, compounding the impacts of Ian.
Commissioner Lisa Martin plans to hold the first of several meetings
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County in September, much of the area was flooded. Less than a month later Hurricane Nicole ravaged the coast with high winds and waves, wreaking havoc on an already battered coast. The city of New Smyrna Beach experienced extensive...
click orlando
Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange...
Bay News 9
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
