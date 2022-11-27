ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say.

A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Huerta said, according to the AP, that the suspect was killed in Needles, California. Investigators with multiple agencies are working to piece together information.

The suspect was linked to three people who were found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, according to the AP,

Riverside Police Department officers got a call Friday morning for a welfare check about a man and woman who were reportedly involved in some kind of disturbance near a car, Officer Ryan Railsback said, according to the AP. Dispatch received a call later about smoke and possible fire where the reported disturbance possibly began.

When fire crews arrived at the house, three people were found dead inside and the man and woman were both gone. According to the AP, investigators are working to find a possible link between the disturbance and the fire.

Investigators did not believe that the three died from the fire, the AP reported. Investigators also do not know how or when the people were killed. They also do not have a possible motive.

According to the AP, the identities of the three people have not been released, but Railsback said authorities believe they are all adults. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

