‘Jacoby Brissett was everything you could’ve asked for’: What they’re saying after Browns beat Buccaneers

Column: No Gronk, no Arians means no Super Bowl for Tom Brady
Brady looks capable, but a dysfunctional offense overly limits the Bucs (5-6).
Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off of an airplane in Miami after appearing to be in and out of consciousness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted being escorted off of an airplane in Miami by three security guards on Sunday. The Miami-Dade Police Department put out a statement about Beckham’s removal from the flight. “At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police...
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
After feel-good win, Kevin Stefanski must now show he's right for Deshaun Watson | Ulrich
CLEVELAND ― With Sunday's 23-17 overtime victory, the Browns kept their playoff hopes on life support, but the ice on which Kevin Stefanski stands has melted some this year. Whether it becomes thin enough for owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to execute a head coaching change at the end of what's still likely to become a wasted Browns season could hinge on whether Stefanski can convince them ― and Deshaun Watson ― he is capable of maximizing...
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Kevin Stefanski: Reinstated Deshaun Watson ‘ready to roll’; Browns will ‘put the blinders on’ to any fallout
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said Monday he never considered holding Deshaun Watson out of Sunday’s game in Houston because of the potential volatile nature of the game. It marks Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and it takes place...
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Where will the Browns' first pick be in the 2023 NFL Draft after win vs. Buccaneers?
The Cleveland Browns managed to sneak out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jacoby Brissett’s last start under center in 2022. As a result, their draft picks slid down the board a bit. If the 2023 NFL Draft were today, where would the Browns be picking?. As...
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report
The incident occurred on Tuesday, but damage to the playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium remained visible Sunday.
Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss
Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target. The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.
What Zac Taylor said about Ja’Marr Chase sitting out against the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Bengals played it safe with Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday. The receiver was listed as one of their inactives on Sunday despite some optimism during the week he might return after missing multiple games with a hip injury. Chase practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.
