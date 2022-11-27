Read full article on original website
Marion Stock Forsack
Mrs. Marion “Mi” Stock Forsack of Statesville, N.C., took her heavenly flight to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 26, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jack and Edna Stock in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a retired nurse. On...
Albert Michael Buda
Albert Michael Buda, 79, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1943 in Blandburg, Pa., to the late Albert and Mary Louise Parascak Buda. Mr. Buda was retired from General Motors and a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. He enjoyed working on cars, walking, and traveling.
Steven Adrion Blaney
Steven Adrion Blaney, 69, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Steven was born in Charleston, S.C., on January 15, 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Adrion Blaney and Jackie Blaney Mazzell. He moved to Charlotte and met...
John Robert Graham Sr.
John Robert Graham Sr., 97, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at The Pines at Davidson. He was born on August 6, 1925, in Grays Creek, N.C., to the late Daniel Edward Graham Sr., and May Belle Breece Graham. Throughout his life, he was a man of many accomplishments and achievements. After graduating high school, he proudly served his county in the United States Navy during World War II. After serving, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated in 1950 with a degree in chemistry. Go Tar Heels! From 1950 to 1980, he led a Fortune 500 company and subsequently purchased Mooresville Oil Company, his family legacy. He was a charter member of the Point Lake and Golf Club, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary Club and Peninsula Baptist Church. He loved to play golf and always joked that his children could never beat him in a round. He enjoyed flying his own airplane, traveling with his beautiful wife of over 69 years, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren on Lake Norman.
Birth Announcements: November 10-28
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Jackson Reid Moose, born to Rob and Holly Moose of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Owen Casidy Bills, born to Jonathon and Casandra Bills of Troutman. NOVEMBER 16. ♦ A girl, Kalliope Alexandria Rose Livingston, born to...
James C. Cartner Jr.
James C. Cartner Jr., 86, of Harmony, N.C., died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., after a brief illness. Mr. Cartner was born July 30, 1936, the son of the late James C. Cartner and Mary Sharpe (Coble) Cartner. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1954; and in 1955, he met the love of his life, Shelby Jean Richardson. They wed on December 21, 1957 and moved to the family farm, where they built their lives together.
Doris Jeanette Payne
Doris Payne, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 19, 2022. She was born July 5, 1927, in Newark, N.Y., to the late Deroy Taylor and Iva Gannett Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband Wesley Payne; her son, Clifford Thomas Payne; sisters, Lettie Farrell and Helen Armitage Walker; her brother, Leon Taylor; and two infant brothers.
Lee named Technology & Innovation director for Town of Mooresville
The Town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Christopher Lee as the town’s new Technology & Innovation director. Lee has more than 16 years of experience in state and local government information technology. Most recently, he served as the IT director for the Town of Cornelius and prior to that in various IT roles for the N.C. General Assembly.
City of Statesville breaks ground on $10 million fire station
The City of Statesville held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new fire station near the intersection of Wilson W. Lee Bouleard and Charlotte Avenue. The $10 million facility, which is scheduled to be in service in February of 2024, will replace Fire Station 1, which is located in Downtown Statesville. The new station will be named in honor of William T. “Woody” Woodard, a decorated Air Force veteran, public housing manager and long-time Statesville Branch NAACP president who died in 2013.
Iredell County Veterans Treatment Court starting soon for veterans with low-level criminal offenses
One year ago, after hearing about Catawba County’s Veterans Treatment Court, Brad Borders was determined to make this option available to eligible Iredell County veterans charged with low-level criminal offenses. Court staff members work to help the veterans get back to productive, healthy lives with mentorship, mental health and...
Sheriff: Traffic stop on I-77 leads to seizure of nearly 20 pounds of marijuana
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team sparked an investigation to led to the seizure of more than 19 pounds of marijuana. ICSO deputies stopped a minivan traveling south on Interstate 77 at mile marker 61 for traffic...
Section of Earlwood Road in Statesville closed for repairs due to sinkhole
A section of Earlwood Road in Statesville was closed after a large sinkhole was discovered on Wednesday. The City of Statesville Stormwater Division responded to a citizen call regarding a 15-foot sinkhole on the side of Earlwood Road. Upon arrival, crews found that a storm drain was blocked, resulting in the washout of the culvert.
Purpose Driven: Scotts Elementary staff committed to student safety, improving student achievement
As mid-way point of the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the staff at Scotts Elementary, a N.C. A+ Arts integrated school, is committed to school safety and closing learning gaps. “We have done a few things to implement pride and increase aesthetics inside and outside the school,” Principal Susan Fail said....
