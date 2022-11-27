ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit

By Yuzhu Liu
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign.

Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.

WCIA

