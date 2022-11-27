Read full article on original website
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
I visited a Christmas tree farm in NJ that has trees of all colors
As I'm starting to write this article, I am soaking wet and sitting in my car just outside Wyckoff Christmas Tree Farm. The skies are pouring and the temperature is in the low 40s and I should feel cold, but having just spent 45 minutes talking with owner John C. Wyckoff I actually feel quite warm.
15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Woman Tries Spraying Vinegar to Stop 'Defiant' Cat Ruining Christmas Tree
"Sprinkle the tree with cayenne pepper," suggested one TikTok user, while another recommended an "aluminium foil tree blanket."
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Woman Sets Up Christmas Tree In a Giant Planter and TBH It Looks Amazing
We love how clean and cute it looks
Can You Afford To Buy a Christmas Tree This Year?
The holiday season will be a financially trying one for many Americans this year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 14% of Americans feel pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with...
Experts Reveal 'Perfect' Date To Put Your Christmas Tree and Decorations Up
Nearly 80 percent of Americans say putting up their Christmas decorations early "gets them in the holiday spirit."
Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?
It wasn’t Christmas at Grammy and Pop-Pops until a squat little tree was tucked snug in the corner and dressed in antique ornaments and tinsel. I never gave much thought to the tinsel, until I was grown and found myself always looking around hopeful for a little shimmer with every Christmas season that passed. The trends these days seem to be big bow toppers (of which I am a fan) and enough sparkle to give even Santa’s eyes a little extra twinkle—but not an errant strand of tinsel to be found.
The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Is your Christmas tree up yet?
When to put up a Christmas tree and decorations is a long running debate with different schools of thought. Some people put up their tree and lights even prior to Thanksgiving. Many do so, either on Thanksgiving Day or the same weekend.
How to Keep A 'Perfect' Christmas Tree: 'Everyone's Grandma' Shares Tips
"Bless this woman who doesn't [gatekeep] knowledge," a viewer commented.
Vermont family owned business makes $1 million selling Christmas trees
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. Beautiful lights, inflatable Santas in yards, and Christmas trees are everywhere. While you are out and about you’ll probably notice many places selling Christmas trees. Many people don’t know this, but the Christmas tree business is a cash cow! Some business owners will rent a lot for the season just to sell Christmas trees. According to a Christmas tree farmer on PT Money, you can have about 1,500 trees per acre. If the business were to profit $20 per tree and sell 500 trees (Not all 1,500 trees would produce the perfect shape customers would want) they would earn $10,000 net income.
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
