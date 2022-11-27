ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Motorcyclists donate toys to needy Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools children via annual toy run

By Jonathan Weaver STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
WVNews

New ministry leaders learning their path at Centerbranch Church School of Ministry in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hopeful ministers from around the country are studying this year at Centerbranch School of Ministry. Pastor Christina Francis, school director and Centerbranch Church’s discipleship pastor, said post-high school students considering a full-time ministry career are encouraged to apply for the school — which offers associate, bachelor or doctoral courses. The school is affiliated with West Virginia Christian University and Rhema Bible Training College and developed with a curriculum including leadership and servanthood training and hands-on ministry.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Virginia Furnace is 168 years old

ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday

Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
WESTON, WV
WVNews

McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday

KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Christmas parades described as "best yet"

Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Rustic Barn offers holiday items

REEDSVILLE — Brittany Prince said her business, The Rustic Barn, started with the creation of one wreath. She had made a wreath for her home and posted it on Facebook. She started getting calls from friends who saw it and wanted one for themselves.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

It's beginning to look a lot like….

….Christmas! And the sound of Jingle Bells rings in the air at my house. The last bite of pumpkin pie devoured and the fragrance of roasted, Thanksgiving turkey a happy memory, it’s time to celebrate Christmas. My daughter Alison and her family departed Fairmont on Sunday morning, bound for Indiana. I’ll see them again in less than a month. Mid-November until New Year is family time, as we take turns traveling “over the river and through the woods” to be together during the holidays. Hopefully, my Huntington son Ryan will join us at Christmas in Indiana (unless Marshall University cinches a bowl game, that is!)
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

The beautiful thing about small town living

I’m sure I’ve written about this before but small towns are such a collection of opposites. This past week has proved this again. We’ve had two wonderful Christmas parades, ice skating has proven to be a big hit, and we also have the Charles “Dale” Snyder Memorial Holiday Light contest that is going on now.
WESTON, WV

