Motorcyclists donate toys to needy Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools children via annual toy run

Harrison County, West Virginia, Schools releases December school menus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County School Menus for December.
Permanent StoryWalk signs poised to come to Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Park trail
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An influx in donations since this summer is setting the stage for a year-round Bridgeport StoryWalk along the Bridgeport City Park Trail in 2023. “We have secured all the money we need for the project — roughly $5,200,” Project Director Melanie Groves said. “We’ll...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) students win awards during Harrison County Chess Tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from both Simpson Elementary and Heritage Christian School won in Harrison County’s National Chess Day Tournament last month. In the tournament held Oct. 8 at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center in Clarksburg, Heritage Christian School students won first place in the school teams division for grades 6-12.
New ministry leaders learning their path at Centerbranch Church School of Ministry in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hopeful ministers from around the country are studying this year at Centerbranch School of Ministry. Pastor Christina Francis, school director and Centerbranch Church’s discipleship pastor, said post-high school students considering a full-time ministry career are encouraged to apply for the school — which offers associate, bachelor or doctoral courses. The school is affiliated with West Virginia Christian University and Rhema Bible Training College and developed with a curriculum including leadership and servanthood training and hands-on ministry.
'The Nutcracker' set Dec. 18 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Movements in Dance will present "The Nutcracker" at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Sophie Silnicki will portray the Sugar Plum Fairy, while Jonatan Lujan will serve as the Cavalier. Both are professional dancers.
Virginia Furnace is 168 years old
ALBRIGHT — The Virginia Furnace, also known as Muddy Creek Furnace and Josephine Furnace, is a historic water-powered blast furnace and national historic district located just three miles north of Albright on W.Va. 26. The furnace remained in operation until the 1890s, and was the last charcoal iron furnace...
Three perish in wreck in Weston over holiday
Three individuals perished in a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday, November 26. The accident occurred in Weston at an intersection commonly called the “narrows.”
McGrew House Souper Taste of Christmas will be Sunday
KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society’s annual Soup Fund Raiser will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGrew House in Kingwood. This year, guests can choose from among 10 soups and will receive a variety of home-baked breads, cheese and crackers, all for the same price as last year — $8 per meal.
Morgantown, West Virginia, names new communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Morgantown has hired a new director of communications. Drew Bailey will take over the role on Dec. 5, the city announced on Tuesday.
Christmas parades described as "best yet"
Both Weston and Jane Lew hosted their annual Christmas parades recently, and both parades have been described by several spectators as the best ones yet. Weston held its parade on Friday, November 25, and Jane Lew held its parade on Sunday, November 27.
Downtown Fairmont 'renaissance' kicks off with new shop openings, building renovations
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the opening of two new small businesses in downtown Fairmont, as well as a push to develop and renovate historic buildings, Marion County officials believe the area is in a “renaissance” of sorts, and they are excited to breath new life into the heart of the city.
Lewis County Community Calendar
Public ice skating located at Holt Community Square on Main Avenue. $3 suggested contribution. 30 min. time limit may be imposed if high demand.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board holds public hearing, approves final reading of rate hike ordinance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board held a public hearing Tuesday on rate increases that will help fund an extensive project to replace water lines in the city that contain lead. The board then voted to approve the increases, which will take effect in January. Customers...
Bridgeport City Council and department heads review goals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council on Tuesday continued strategic planning in a second work session with department heads. Several department heads presented their own goals, which included advancements in cybersecurity and threat preparedness, policy and ordinance updates and recreational projects. The directors of human resources, information...
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Used book sale, Bridgeport Public Library. Weekdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Buy a bag of books or music CDs for $3. 304-842-8248.
Rustic Barn offers holiday items
REEDSVILLE — Brittany Prince said her business, The Rustic Barn, started with the creation of one wreath. She had made a wreath for her home and posted it on Facebook. She started getting calls from friends who saw it and wanted one for themselves.
It's beginning to look a lot like….
….Christmas! And the sound of Jingle Bells rings in the air at my house. The last bite of pumpkin pie devoured and the fragrance of roasted, Thanksgiving turkey a happy memory, it’s time to celebrate Christmas. My daughter Alison and her family departed Fairmont on Sunday morning, bound for Indiana. I’ll see them again in less than a month. Mid-November until New Year is family time, as we take turns traveling “over the river and through the woods” to be together during the holidays. Hopefully, my Huntington son Ryan will join us at Christmas in Indiana (unless Marshall University cinches a bowl game, that is!)
The beautiful thing about small town living
I’m sure I’ve written about this before but small towns are such a collection of opposites. This past week has proved this again. We’ve had two wonderful Christmas parades, ice skating has proven to be a big hit, and we also have the Charles “Dale” Snyder Memorial Holiday Light contest that is going on now.
