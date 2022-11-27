Motorcyclists donate toys to needy Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools children via annual toy run

….Christmas! And the sound of Jingle Bells rings in the air at my house. The last bite of pumpkin pie devoured and the fragrance of roasted, Thanksgiving turkey a happy memory, it’s time to celebrate Christmas. My daughter Alison and her family departed Fairmont on Sunday morning, bound for Indiana. I’ll see them again in less than a month. Mid-November until New Year is family time, as we take turns traveling “over the river and through the woods” to be together during the holidays. Hopefully, my Huntington son Ryan will join us at Christmas in Indiana (unless Marshall University cinches a bowl game, that is!)

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO