ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAX expects 215,000 travelers Sunday, airport's busiest day of Thanksgiving weekend

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YTWM_0jPIYXca00

Los Angeles International Airport was expecting Sunday to be the busiest day of a long Thanksgiving weekend that was already predicted to see a record number of Southern California travelers.

"Today is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period at LAX, with about 215,000 guests using the airport. Make sure you check your flight status, pre-book parking at
parking.flylax.com and arrive early for a smooth journey!" airport officials tweeted Sunday morning.

Hollywood Burbank Airport issued a similar advisory for travelers.

A record 4.5 million Southern California residents were expected to travel this holiday period, up 2.5% from last year, contributing to what the Automobile Club of Southern California projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record nationally.

"Despite inflation and high gas prices, consumers are continuing to prioritize valuable and memorable time with family and friends through coming together at the holidays," Heather Felix, the Auto Club's vice president for travel products and services, said in a statement. "Our members still want to make up for their delayed or missed opportunities to travel during the pandemic."

NFLer Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off LAX-bound plane in Miami after report of 'medical emergency'

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted from a Los Angeles-bound flight in Miami after officers responded to a "medical emergency."

According to the Auto Club, 3.9 million Southern Californians were expected to drive to their destinations, while 542,000 were expected to travel by air and 109,000 to take other modes of transportation, such as buses, trains or cruises.

The most popular destinations for Southern California travelers were anticipated to be Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon/Sedona, Yosemite and Mexico cruises.

Nationally, Anaheim was expected to be the second most popular travel destination, behind Orlando, Florida.=

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA

It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

This is the best California town to visit for Christmas

As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
SOLVANG, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California

A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day

MOUNTAIN PASS, Calif. — An 18-mile stretch of I-15 on the border ofCalifornia and Nevada is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving. The normally 25-minute drive from Jean, Nev., to Mountain Pass, Calif., is taking motorists almost 90 minutes Sunday. The interstate is the only major thoroughfare between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and when its three lanes fill up, there's nowhere to else divert to.
NEVADA STATE
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
rctc.org

Know Before You Go with SoCal 511

The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

How might OC beaches change as control transfers from county to city?

Even in the winter, beaches are a big draw in SoCal. However, it’s not always clear who’s in charge of them. In south Orange County, the City of Laguna Beach is poised to take control of several local beaches. The city will soon be responsible for maintenance, development, and lifeguard operations, which are predicted to collectively cost $2.25 million annually. In exchange, the county says it will pay Laguna Beach $22 million, and give it all the revenue from parking and concessions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Bridge Recognized as Significant Infrastructure for Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach International Gateway Bridge was honored Monday for contributing to the national economy as a vital link in the global supply chain by three leading organizations representing designers and public operators of U.S. infrastructure. Representatives from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy