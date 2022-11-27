Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The budding chemistry between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens is paying off. The two rookies quickly have formed a bond that has helped Pittsburgh’s offense take a step forward in recent weeks. Pickens and Pickett hooked up twice during the game-winning drive against Indianapolis. Pickett found Pickens for a 13-yard gain on third down early in the drive. The two connected again on a 2-point conversion that gave the Steelers a seven-point lead. The 4-7 Steelers visit 5-6 Atlanta in Week 13.
Action News Jax
Trevor Lawrence partners with Lift Jax to sport cleat in upcoming game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jaguars fans gathered at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield for Jaguars all-access featuring guests Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The Jaguars quarterback is coming off of a big win against the Ravens, and this weekend against the Detroit Lions he looks to wear special cleats to help promote Lift Jax and its work on Jacksonville’s Eastside.
Identifying some (minor) nitpicks about the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to find fault with a 10-1 team. But since coach Nick Sirianni preaches being better, here is where the team can improve.
Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt. They will be increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016. After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.
White making name for himself again as Jets’ starting QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his twin toddlers when he finally got home last Sunday. It was a few hours after a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory. Mallory White looked at her husband after the game and jokingly asked who he was. The former backup quarterback-turned-talk of the town is back in the headlines after stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson and helping the Jets beat the Chicago Bears 31-10. He’ll be under center again Sunday in Minnesota leading a Jets team in the middle of the playoff hunt.
Packers defense hasn’t come close to meeting expectations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This was supposed to be the season that the Green Bay Packers showed they could win by leaning on their defense rather than relying on their offense to carry them. It hasn’t happened. Green Bay is limping into the final third of the regular season at least in part because its defense hasn’t come close to delivering on preseason expectations. The Packers rank 16th in yards allowed per game and 19th in yards allowed per play. Their performance against the run is particularly troubling.
Kansas City artist paints for Chiefs players as part of My Cause My Cleats Week
Once a hobby, he reached out to Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to paint his cleats. He did good work and now he paints shoes for multiple Chiefs players.
Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters
How much is that doggie in the window? If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this: The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded. It’s estimated that 42 million watched. If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
Warriors carry optimism back home to meet with Bulls
Two teams with championship aspirations but without winning records entering December go head-to-head Friday night when the Chicago Bulls travel
AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million
BOSTON (AP) — Veteran big man Al Horford has signed an extension to remain with the Boston Celtics. A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that the deal is for two years and $20 million, The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract. Horford was instrumental last postseason with Rob Williams battling injuries in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. With Williams sidelined for the start of this season following knee surgery, Horford has been solid, averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55% from the field.
