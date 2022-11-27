Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
Klutch Sports signs Kings’ De’Aaron Fox; Lakers’ LeBron James says ‘welcome to the family’
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the first to congratulate Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox on joining Klutch Sports.
Lonnie Walker Reveals LeBron James Dropped 39 Points On The Spurs Because A Player Talked Trash To Him
LeBron James dropped 39 points on the Spurs because one of their players started talking to him.
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Embarrassing Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders' Sean Taylor "tribute" was unveiled on Sunday. To say it wasn't well-received would be an understatement. Essentially, the Commanders erected a mannequin to honor their former Pro Bowl safety, who was tragically killed 15 years ago today. They didn't even bother to match the logos on the uniform, with the figure wearing a Nike jersey and Reebok pants.
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Ja Morant gifts jerseys to father, Derrick Rose following triple-double
Ja Morant planned to give his jersey to Derrick Rose after the game. But following his triple-double in a Memphis win, his father, Tee Morant, asked his son for the game-used jersey, too.
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
Yardbarker
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Austin Rivers Challenges Minnesota Timberwolves Big Men Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns
Austin Rivers has thrown down the gauntlet to the big men on the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce offered a name to the Brooklyn Nets to increase their chance of winning.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0