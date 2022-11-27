ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn’t seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn’t want anyone blaming him for Baltimore’s 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because “games like this should not come down to” Tucker. The fan added “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Jackson snapped back using profane and inflammatory language, saying the fan “never smelt a football field” before later deleting his response. “I don’t like losing,” Jackson said after the game. “Nobody likes losing, but it is what it is.”
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers

It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to ensure they nab their man. Based on a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is willing to make things interesting:
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected

Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week

Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury

The Philadelphia Eagles might be getting some more reinforcements soon in the form of Jordan Davis. The rookie defensive tackle has been out due to an injury he suffered in the middle of the season. As Philly prepares its advance to the playoffs, they are now opening Davis’ practice window for 21 days, per Ian […] The post Jordan Davis takes first major steps in return to Eagles from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools

Deion Sanders was destined to receive no shortage of attention from programs following his strong season with Jackson State football. Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 reports that Sanders’ coach decision has come down to 3 schools. “Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to […] The post Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy