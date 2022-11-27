ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Most popular baby names for girls in Florida

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Florida in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Bella

Bella is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 257

National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,330

#49. Alice

Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 260

National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494

#47. Eliana (tie)

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 263

National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425

#47. Eleanor (tie)

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 263

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#46. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 264

National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050

#45. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 271

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252

#44. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 285

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#43. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 288

National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

#42. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 290

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#41. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 292

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784

#40. Aaliyah

Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 297

National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588

#39. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 299

National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687

#38. Isla

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 304

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#37. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 306

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#36. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 308

National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,087

#35. Emilia

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 310

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837

#33. Riley (tie)

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 311

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#33. Avery (tie)

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 311

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#32. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 321

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#31. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 322

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

#29. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 329

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#29. Leah (tie)

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 329

National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#28. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 338

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#27. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 349

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#26. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 367

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#25. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 369

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#24. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 387

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#23. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 391

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

#22. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 419

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

#21. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 422

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#20. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 447

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#19. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 452

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#18. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 466

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#17. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 473

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#16. Valentina

Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 476

National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458

#15. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 483

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

#14. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 492

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679

#13. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 502

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005

#12. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 530

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933

#11. Mila

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 535

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#10. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 596

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#9. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 653

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#8. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 696

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#7. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 817

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#6. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 832

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#5. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 887

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#4. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 903

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#3. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 979

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,046

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,149

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

