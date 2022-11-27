ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of the most exciting parts about Christmas is decorating. Putting up and decorating the tree is an exciting tradition for families everywhere, and one thing we love is that every tree is different. One family might go […]
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
KTAR News

Lighting the way to great holiday lights displays

Holiday lights have come a long way since Ralphie’s dad strung them on the house in “A Christmas Story.”. Today there are lights to suit any style, budget, theme, and location in and outside your home. Whether your home could be a contender on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” or your idea of holiday décor resembles Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, there’s a holiday light set for you.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Cost of Christmas trees up this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The holiday rush is on for Christmas trees, but you'll have to pay extra for the traditional tree.The average cost of a real tree was nearly $70 last year. Now, experts said, that same spruce, fir, or pine could set you back about $80 to $100.Oregon is the nation's top supplier of holiday trees.Many growers said they have to raise prices because of droughts, wildfires, and higher costs of seed, fertilizer, and labor.
OREGON STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
madetobeamomma.com

Torn Paper Christmas Tree

Let kids make their own Torn paper Christmas Tree for the holidays. Googly eyes and mini pom poms makes for a fun festive craft!. Materials Needed to Make a Torn Paper Christmas Tree. If you do lots of crafting with your kids, you probably already have these materials lying around...
106.3 WORD

Is your Christmas tree up yet?

When to put up a Christmas tree and decorations is a long running debate with different schools of thought. Some people put up their tree and lights even prior to Thanksgiving. Many do so, either on Thanksgiving Day or the same weekend.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy