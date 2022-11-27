ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

By Rowena Shaddox
FOX40
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital.

Rain and snow expected as periods of unsettled weather hit Northern California

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, Victor Handy, and his wife, Mary, said they knew something was wrong with their vehicle once the engine started.

“Once I start the car, it went boom. It jumped…it wouldn’t stop. It wouldn’t stop,” Victor Handy said.

They said that the truck hopped over a cement curb with shrubbery before crashing into Mel’s Diner.

Deputy returns fire, fatally shooting one suspect

The California Highway Patrol said that a family was paying for their meal when the truck hit the front door. A woman told CHP that her husband pushed their son out of the way, taking the brunt of the injuries.

CHP told FOX40 News that they do not believe alcohol played a factor in the accident, however, they are still determining the exact cause.

It is currently unknown when Mel’s will reopen. A building inspector will check for any structural damage on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 20

Jeff York
2d ago

Something was wrong with the truck ?? Yeah the driver had his foot pinned to the gas pedal and thought he was hitting the brake. The boom sound they heard was the cement block meant to stop you from driving into the store.

Judy Ledbetter
2d ago

Hope Everyone's Gonna BeAlright.🙏 I Used To Go There, Really Nice People & Food. God Bless 💗🙌

FOX40

