Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, Victor Handy, and his wife, Mary, said they knew something was wrong with their vehicle once the engine started.

“Once I start the car, it went boom. It jumped…it wouldn’t stop. It wouldn’t stop,” Victor Handy said.

They said that the truck hopped over a cement curb with shrubbery before crashing into Mel’s Diner.

The California Highway Patrol said that a family was paying for their meal when the truck hit the front door. A woman told CHP that her husband pushed their son out of the way, taking the brunt of the injuries.

CHP told FOX40 News that they do not believe alcohol played a factor in the accident, however, they are still determining the exact cause.

It is currently unknown when Mel’s will reopen. A building inspector will check for any structural damage on Monday.

