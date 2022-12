GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders were both back home to host a pair of varsity matchups against Holly Pond and both teams were able to collect impressive wins over the visiting Broncos. The Lady Raiders got things started with a 51-16 win over the Lady Broncos and in the boys’ game, Good Hope put together a great effort defensively to defeat Holly Pond 59-42. Good Hope 51 – Holly Pond 16 (Varsity Girls) A three-pointer by Ivey Maddox and a quick basket by Bailey Tetro gave Good Hope a 5-0 start over the Lady Broncos but...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO