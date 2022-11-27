Amazon CodeWhisperer is a machine studying (ML)-powered service that helps enhance developer productiveness by producing code suggestions primarily based on builders’ prior code and feedback. Right now, we’re excited to announce that AWS directors can now allow CodeWhisperer for his or her group with single sign-in (SSO) authentication. Directors can simply combine CodeWhisperer with their current workforce identification options, present entry to customers and teams, and configure organization-wide settings. Moreover, particular person customers who don’t have AWS accounts can now use CodeWhisperer utilizing their private e-mail with AWS Builder ID. The sign-up course of takes only some minutes and allows builders to begin utilizing CodeWhisperer instantly with none waitlist. We’re additionally increasing programming language help for CodeWhisperer. Along with Python, Java, and JavaScript, builders can now use CodeWhisperer to speed up growth of their C# and TypeScript initiatives.

