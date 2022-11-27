Get ready to start the new year right with the return of Netflix‘s Georgia & Ginny. Season 2 kicks off Thursday, January 5, 2023 on the streamer. The show was created by Sarah Lampert, who executive produces the drama about a mother and daughter alongside showrunner Debra J. Fisher. Season 2 picks up with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) having to figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that her step-dad, Kenny, didn’t die of natural causes, Ginny now has to deal with the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) not only killed, but she did it to protect Ginny.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO