Country musician Jake Flint, who was considered "an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music," died Saturday, hours after his wedding. He was 37. The "Cowtown" and "Long Road Back Home" singer-songwriter died in his sleep, according to his longtime publicist Clif Doyal, who confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO