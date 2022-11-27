Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver
Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
NBC Sports
Seahawks’ Darrell Taylor ran off sideline onto field to block after interception, refs didn’t notice
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Joe Thuney, Juan Thornhill inactive for Chiefs-Rams
The Chiefs are officially without one of their starting offensive linemen and one of their starting safeties for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Left guard Joe Thuney and safety Juan Thornhill are inactive for the contest. Thuney is dealing with an ankle injury and was only able to be...
NBC Sports
Bucs coach gives odd explanation for not calling key timeout vs. Browns
Todd Bowles' questionable clock management may have cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns scored a game-tying touchdown with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but that left plenty of time for Tom Brady and the Bucs to march down the field. The ex-New England Patriots quarterback has led an NFL record 55 game-winning drives in his career and the Bucs had all three of their timeouts at their disposal, so getting into field-goal range was a strong possibility.
NBC Sports
Stevenson reacts to Belichick comparing him to former Pats great
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the New England Patriots' offensive MVP through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year running back is the team's leading rusher while also ranking first in receptions. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves what he's seen out of Stevenson this year. So...
Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Presents Unique Challenge For Texans
Coach Lovie Smith speaks on the challenges of preparing for Deshaun Watson ahead of the Houston Texans' match against the Browns.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Justin Reid reveals custom cleats at school he plans to help
Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Reid reveals the custom cleats he will wear during the NFL's My Cleats, My Cause game against the Bengals Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Where would team be without Jimmy G?
Four-game winning streaks are not necessarily great for those in the overreactions business. But fans of the 49ers certainly are not complaining. (Well, they're complaining a lot less these days, anyway.) Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo certainly is not prolific, but he is efficient. He is playing the best football of his...
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher
Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL. The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons. In speaking with Dolphins reporters...
NBC Sports
With big lead, Dolphins pull Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter
With the Dolphins holding a 30-6 lead, left tackle Terron Armstead out and Tua Tagovailoa taking some hits, Miami pulled its quarterback with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa with Teddy Bridgewater inactive with a knee injury. Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 for 299 yards and a touchdown.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
Comments / 0