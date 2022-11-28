Apple Cyber Monday deals LIVE: best sales still in stock

Cyber Monday is here and that means it's a great time to seek out Apple Cyber Monday deals , from MacBook and iPads, to iPhones and AirPods.

As I started covering Apple way back in the early 2000s, I've seen the birth of the iPhone and I was there when the first MacBook Air launched. I've also had a chance to review dozens of Apple products over the years, both good and bad. And while Apple is known for charging a premium, Cyber Monday offers one of the few opportunities to grab Cupertino's products for less.

For example, the new MacBook Air M2 is $150 off at Amazon , which is a great deal on one of the best laptops of the year. You can also pick up the new AirPods Pro 2 for just $199, which is $50 off, and you get 2x the noise canceling performance. which is good news because we think it cost too much to begin with. This is one of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals ever.

Apple Cyber Monday deals also give you an opportunity to save big on slightly older gear. The MacBook Air M1 is down to just $799. And the Apple Watch SE is just $149. I'll be tracking the sales as they happen and I'm also here to answer any questions you have. Let's go!

My Favorite Apple Deals Right Now

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 is the best Cyber Monday deal so far. You get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a faster M2 chip, 1080p FaceTime camera and over 14 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we said this Editor's Choice laptop has an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals Now

MacBook Air M2 at the Right Price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm a big fan of the MacBook Air M2 but I also thought it was a bit too pricey. This Cyber Monday Apple deal takes $150 off, which is a pretty sweet discount for this new laptop.

In my MacBook Air M2 review , I really liked the brighter display and faster M2 chip. You will have no problem multitasking with this machine. You also get MagSafe charging, a sharper 1080p webcam and over 14 hours of battery life. And it's all wrapped up in a more compact design.

The only thing I don't like is that this MacBook supports only a single monitor, but otherwise this is a great deal on the best MacBook Air ever.

This Beats Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

It's pretty rare that Walmart beats Amazon on price, but this is one of those times. Right now you can grab the Apple Watch SE for just $149, which is an excellent $130 off the regular price.

This is not the latest and greatest Apple Watch SE 2 , but the Apple Watch SE 2020 does support the latest watchOS 9 . And you get basically everything you need for tracking your fitness and staying connected on the go without having to constantly take out your iPhones. You also get a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3.

Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It’s on sale for $149 which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Scary Good Noise Cancelling

(Image credit: Future)

The new AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off now, and let me tell you that hearing is believing...

I had a chance to try out the AirPods Pro 2 when I tested the iPhone 14 Pro Max , and I have to tell you I was blown away by the noise canceling performance. Apple claims its 2x better than the original model, and I believe it. In fact, I could almost drown out my leaf blower with these buds.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review , we also liked the impressive spatial audio performance, and you can even personalize the sound to your own ears via your iPhone's TrueDepth camera. Add in volume controls on the stems (finally) and a bit longer battery life and you have a winner.

iPad Pro and Keyboard Combo

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I keep seeing people in the wild with the iPad Pro — keyboard attached — wondering if this tablet can replace your laptop. But the high price makes me scratch my head, especially since the Magic Keyboard adds a whopping $349 to the cost. That's the price of frickin' Chromebook.

Fortunately, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch is $200 off for Cyber Monday. You get a fast enough M1 chip, brilliant min-LED display and all the multitasking goodness that comes with iPadOS 16, including Stage Manager.

Even better, Best Buy has dropped the price of the Magic Keyboard $50, so you can get a true laptop replacement for a more reasonable $1,098 right now. It sure beats $1,348!

The Best New iPhone. Period.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

No offense to the other new iPhones, but I think the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone money can buy. You get all the goodies Apple added for this generation, including the Dynamic Island that replaces the notch, an always-on display and a 48MP main camera the produces breathtaking results in ProRAW mode .

The reason I recommend the iPhone 14 Pro Max over the iPhone 14 Pro is battery life. In our iPhone 14 battery life testing , We saw 13 hours and 39 minutes of endurance from the Pro Max vs. 10:13 for the Pro.

Here's the best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cyber Monday deal right now.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max when you trade-in your old phone and sign up with select 5G unlimited plans. The carrier will also waive your activation fee when you purchase your phone online. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get an extra $200 eGift card. View Deal

Apple TV Price Drop

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who is sick of his slow Fire TV Stick in the bedroom, this sounds like an awfully good upgrade. Right now the Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) is down to $95 at Best Buy, down from a very high $179. Amazon doesn't even have this Apple TV 4K in stock at the moment.

In our Apple TV 4K (2021) review , we explain why you should love it. It's a super-speedy streaming device for fast app load times, and its interface is the best of any streaming device. Period.

This is not the lowest price we've seen, as it's been as low as $79. But this is still a great Cyber Monday deal on one of the best streaming devices you can buy, complete with a zippy A12 Bionic chip, Dolby Vision support and an improved remote control.

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Gen): was $179 now $94.99 @ Best Buy

The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. View Deal

$400 Off MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who uses the MacBook Pro 14 as his everyday laptop, I can personally vouch for how good this deal is. In fact, I think this MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops around even though it's from 2021.

Right now you can snag the MacBook Pro 14-inch for just $1,599 at Best Buy. That's not cheap, but it's a whopping $400 off the original price. As you'll see in our MacBook Pro 14-inch review , you get super fast performance from Apple's M1 Pro chip and all the ports you need, including HDMI and an SD Card slot.

I also love the rich and bright mini-LED display, even though I'm not a fan of the notch. Plus, we saw an excellent 14 hours of battery life in our testing.

One Tough Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

No, this isn't a steep discount, but seeing the Apple Watch Ultra on sale at all is a win given its high price. Normally $799, Amazon is taking $60 off right now.

As you'll see in our Apple Watch Ultra review , this is one tough watch with its titanium design, sapphire glass display and increased water resistance to 100m. But another very good reason to go the Ultra route is battery life. You can expect up to 36 hours of juice and up to 60 hours in low power mode.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off right now on Amazon. It’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck. In our Apple Watch Ultra review , we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

Cheapest iPad Ever

(Image credit: Future)

The iPad 2021 hasn't been replaced by the new iPad 2022 , and that's because the latter starts at a pretty steep $450. If you don't mind the bezels and traditional home button, last year's iPad 10.2-inch is still a fine tablet, and it's even better at this price.

Right now Amazon is selling the iPad 10.2-inch 2021 model for $269, which is the lowest price ever. In our iPad 2021 review , we liked its bright display, fairly sharp front camera and nearly 12 hours of battery life. And the A13 Bionic chip is fast enough. We would act fast on this deal.

Act Fast

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a cheap pair of AirPods, this is the deal to get right now. Apple is offering the 2nd gen AirPods for just $79. That's 40% off. You get solid sound quality, up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and Hey Siri support.

No, you don't get Spatial Audio or noise canceling with these Apple earbuds, but we just can't argue with that all-time low price.

First Apple Watch SE 2022 Deal

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS + Cellular) is on sale for $279 at Amazon . That’s only $20 in savings, but it's also the first real deal for the already-affordable Apple Watch that came out just a few months ago. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you can get now on a brand-new smartwatch.

Apple’s latest entry-level wearable is an extremely well-rounded device. You don’t get ECG and Blood Oxygen monitoring — but you get a faster processor than the previous model, great fitness tracking features and safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm/GPS + Cellular): was $299 now $279 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 8, plus supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This cellular model means the smartwatch can work without your iPhone, too. View Deal

Cheapest AirPods Pro Ever

(Image credit: Apple)

Sometimes the best Cyber Monday deal is for last year's model. And there's a really good reason to pick up the AirPods Pro 1st gen right now. It's down to just $159 from $249 at Walmart.

The original AirPods Pro doesn't offer the 2x better noise cancelation, new volume controls and personalized Spatial Audio the new AirPods Pro 2 does. But it's hard to argue with this super cheap price.

In our AirPods Pro review, we really liked its noise canceling performance, as well as its handy Transparency mode. And these buds are water and sweat resistant, so they're great for working out.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Lowest price: The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds. Despite being a few years older than the recently-introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their solid ANC and overall sound performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case. View Deal

Make the most out of your iPad

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're trying to do more with the gadgets you already own this year, then pairing an Apple Pencil with your iPad is a no-brainer. This way you can take freeform notes or even explore your creative side.

The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is down to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday and the latest version is a big upgrade over the original thanks to its matte finish, weighted feel and the inclusion of wireless charging.

The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation works with the iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro but you should check Apple's compatibility list first to make sure your device supports it. Likewise, the best Apple Pencil alternatives are worth checking out if you want something a bit different to write on your iPad.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Lowest Price: The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) magnetically attaches to the iPad mini, iPad Pro and iPad Air and it even charges wirelessly. You can also change tools even faster while drawing with a simple double tap.





Just Your Type

(Image credit: Future)

If you already have an iPad Pro 11-inch or 12.9-inch and you're looking to get some real work done at home or on the go, you need the Magic Keyboard. But the price is usually anything but magical.

Fortunately, right now you can get both the 11-inch Magic Keyboard and 12.9-inch model for $50 off, so you can be more productive and take full advantage of i PadOS 16 's multitasking features with the built-in touchpad. The keyboard is backlit, and you can position your iPad how you like it because of the floating cantilever design.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Philip Michaels here, pitching in for Mark Spoonauer, because sometimes, even people searching for Cyber Monday deals need their sleep. Like Mark, I've been covering Apple for a while — think two decades or so — and my focus in recent years has been on Apple's iPhones.

To that end, my favorite iPhone Cyber Monday deal to this point doesn't come from Apple or one of the big-namer carriers, but from Visible. The Verizon-owned discount carrier is offering the iPhone 14 Pro — for my money, the best of Apple's new phones — with a couple of incentives.

Specifically, when you buy an iPhone 14 Pro at Visible, you'll get a $300 gift card to use on the rest of your holiday shopping. Visible is also throwing in a pair of Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

The $300 gift card is available on other iPhone 14 models available at Visible, but the free earbuds are reserved for select models.

Why Visible? Because it uses Verizon's network, which is pretty wide-spread. That includes 5G coverage as well. And Visible's plans are more affordable than what it parent company offers, with unlimited plans starting at $30 a month.

iPhone 14 Pro: $300 gift card + Beats Studio Buds @ Visible

The iPhone 14 Pro costs $999 when you buy it from Visible, but the savings come in the form of gifts — namely a $300 gift card and a free pair of Beat Studio Buds headphones. You also benefit from Visible's low-cost unlimited data plans. View Deal

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Good early morning, Americans! Managing editor Roland Moore-Colyer filling in for Mark. While I'm not quite the seasoned Apple veteran Spoonauer is, I'm pretty familiar with Apple products, especially given my swap from iPhone to Android last year.

As such, if there's one Apple deal that gets my seal of approval today, it's for the MacBook Air M2 . I have this laptop and totally love it. The power and efficiency of the M2 chip is great, so much so that I got through IFA 2022 on basically a single charge. I like the design too, and have even grown used to the display notch.

So with $150 sliced off the price, I'd thoroughly recommend you check out the MacBook Air M2 today. And do hurry, as I don't expect this deal to stick around for long.

AirPods Max $100 Off

(Image credit: Future)

Hello. It's Mark Spoonauer back in the saddle for Cyber Monday Apple deals, and let's start with this good discount on the AirPods Max. Right now you can save $100 on Apple's premium noise canceling headphones. This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's a solid savings.

In our AirPods Max review we really liked the noise canceling performance and sleek retro-chic design of these headphones. And the digital crown for controlling the volume is a nice touch. We especially love the Spatial Audio effect when listening to music and watching shows and movies. However, we are hoping for even steeper discounts sometime today...

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are up to $100 off right now at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've seen but is still a great deal. You get strong noise canceling performance, Spatial audio support and a handy digital crown for volume control. The 20 hours of battery life is pretty great, too. And it's all wrapped up in a sleek and minimalist design. View Deal

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

MacBook Air for $799

Yeah, I know this is an older model, but Apple is keeping the MacBook Air M1 in its lineup for a reason. And right now you can get this laptop for just $799, which is the cheapest price ever.

As you'll see in our MacBook Air M1 review, there's still plenty to like about this laptop. The M1 chip delivers fast performance, and you get over 14 hours of battery life on charge based on our testing. The Magic Keyboard is comfy, too.

While the newer MacBook Air M2 packs an even faster chip, 1080p webcam and a brighter display, it's hard to argue at this low price how good a Cyber Monday deal this is.

Protect Your iPhone 14 Pro

(Image credit: Apple )

As much as we like the i Phone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max , Apple does not make drop-proof phones, and we've seen that in iPhone 14 Pro drop tests .

So you should protect your investment with Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case, which is on sale right now for $37.49, down from $49. This case is on sale in six different colors, including Product Red, Chalk Pink, Elderberry, Lilac, Midnight and Storm Blue.

You get a soft-touch exterior and there's built-in magnets so you can use this case with MagSafe chargers. And, of course, you'll be protected from scratches and drops.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

Save 23% on the iPhone 14 Pro Max Silicone Case and protect your iPhone from drops and scratches. It comes in six colors, and the soft-touch exterior is a nice touch. View Deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Time for an Apple break! So it's just about 2pm here in NYC and if you're wondering what the best Cyber Monday deals are on Apple devices — here's a quick take on what's still available. (The Apple Watch 8 just came back in stock, so run, run, run to that deal if you want it. Only Best Buy has stock at the moment).

