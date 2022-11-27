Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team
Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
Report: Astros Still Interested in Re-Signing Gurriel
Although signing José Abreu on Monday, the Houston Astros are still in Yuli Gurriel as a utilityman.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
Dodgers sign former SF Giants reliever Shelby Miller
The SF Giants will not be bringing back Shelby Miller after the right-handed pitcher inked a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
Sports Media World Reacts To Derek Jeter Job Report
After stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, Yankees legend Derek Jeter doesn't appear to have much to do this coming year. But a sports media outlet appears very interested in bringing The Captain into the fold. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES Network has...
MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher
If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, they should consider this hurler
Twins Sign Johan Camargo To Minor League Deal
The Twins are in agreement with Johan Camargo on a minor league contract, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic.
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
White Sox' Jerry Reinsdorf Pens Farewell to ‘All-Time Great' José Abreu
Reinsdorf pens farewell to Sox 'all-time great' Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf penned a farewell to José Abreu, one of the "White Sox franchise all-time greats" in a statement on Tuesday. Abreu signed a three-year deal with the Astros on Monday that ended his...
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to...
Dodgers to sign former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller to major-league deal
The Dodgers are in agreement with free agent reliever Shelby Miller on a major league contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, reportedly comes with a $1.5M base salary and additional performance bonuses. Miller will step right onto the 40-man roster despite not having had much recent MLB experience....
