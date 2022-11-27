ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Derek Jeter Job Report

After stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, Yankees legend Derek Jeter doesn't appear to have much to do this coming year. But a sports media outlet appears very interested in bringing The Captain into the fold. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES Network has...
NEW YORK STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Yardbarker

Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal

Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to...
BOSTON, MA

