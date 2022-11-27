Read full article on original website
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
wegotthiscovered.com
In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’
So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all
Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. dies aged 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., who action fans will recognize from playing the terrorist computer hacker in Die Hard and naval office ‘Sundown’ in Top Gun, has died at the age of 66. Gilyard’s appearance in two of the most iconic movies of the 1980s ensured him a place in...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
wegotthiscovered.com
25 years might have finally been enough to soften the stance on a sci-fi icon’s underwhelming final stand
While the Alien franchise is often mentioned in the same breath as Predator, a fair assumption given that they’ve crossed over in live-action, video games, comic books, and plenty more forms of media over the decades, the former is arguably better-placed to be compared to Terminator for several notable reasons.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
One Chicago star teases return: ‘I’m in touch with the producers’
Could a familiar face be returning to one of the One Chicago franchises in the new year? One actor from Chicago Med has many fans asking whether we could end up seeing their character return sometime in the future. During a recent AMA on Instagram, Guy Lockard weighed in on...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s first order of business should be ditching the DCU’s worst recurring failure
James Gunn will obviously have a whole lot on his plate next May when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally comes to theaters, allowing him to make a clean break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus all of his energies on rehabilitating the DCU. It wouldn’t be unfair...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit
Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
wegotthiscovered.com
A new rage-inducing Peacock crime docuseries leaves viewers with a bad taste in their mouths
Warning: The following article contains mentions of violence. Please read with caution. The proliferation of documentaries under the massive true crime umbrella has become one of the hottest commodities in the entertainment world over the last several years. And while ever-present docuseries like American Murder: The Family Next Door and Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez have garnered plenty of interest amongst true crime fanatics, it turns out Peacock’s latest docuseries is creating more rage than ever before — and that would be thanks to Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
wegotthiscovered.com
TikTok star Amber Mezner finally addresses bullying allegations, and fans aren’t having it
Tiktok influencer Amber Mezner has been accused of bullying by one of her old victims. The influencer denies the allegation, stating that the evidence was fake. But despite Menzer’s claims of hearsay, evidence of the bullying allegations was shared on the platform. TikTok user @SunsetMakeupp released a video where...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror hardcores are already calling for one of the best horror series of the year to receive a third season
After a heart-stopping season two, Don Mancini’s blood-soaked Chucky TV series has electrified the horror world and reintroduced an entirely new generation to the sinister serial killer known as Charles Lee Ray. But despite season two’s unfathomable sequences and jaw-dropping moments, fans have quickly become irate that the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Director of one of the most divisive Stephen King adaptations remains adamant on his vision
Who doesn’t love a happy ending? Well, Frank Darabont for one as he defends his famously downbeat and depressing end to The Mist. The Stephen King adaptation celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year, as the world remembers the film for one of two things: the absolutely struggle of watching it, and its misanthropic ending. King’s stories have been prime material for film adaptation, and typically you don’t want to mess around too much with a famed writer’s endings. But Darabont had no qualms doing so.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’
One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
