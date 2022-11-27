Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs outgained the Los Angeles Rams 277 to 75 in the first half of play. Unfortunately, they don’t have much to show for it, leading by just 10 points after some poor performance in the red zone. The defense has been brilliant to this point and the Rams will get the ball to start the second half.

Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:

Skyy Moore has no business returning punts

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Toub said that Moore was next up at punt returner with Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney injured and that was the case for at least one punt. That punt was muffed and lost to the opponent, bringing his total up to three muffed punts this season.

It’s hard to blame Skyy Moore for his struggles at this point. The coaching staff is the one that is insistent on putting him out there despite his lack of experience and his clear struggles fielding punts. Toub has framed it as, “Well, we’re not giving up on the rookie.” There is a difference between giving up on a player and putting them in a position to succeed. Right now, they’re not putting Moore in a position to succeed.

The rookie has proven that he can be successful as a receiver on offense. That was apparent during the ensuing series after his muffed punt where he caught an incredible 18-yard reception on second down. That should be his only role moving forward.

Ronald Jones taking advantage of his chance

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ronald Jones was made active for the first time this season and he’s not letting his opportunities go to waste. On his first touch, Jones caught a pass out of the backfield and took it 22 yards, setting the Chiefs up in the red zone. The team when right back to him on the ensuing play, where he managed a three-yard carry up the middle.

This is the type of performance that Jones needs to have in order for the coaching staff to trust him with more opportunities moving forward. If he can continue to contribute in a positive way for the rest of this game, he could see more and more work in the ensuing weeks in relief of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Defense doing a good job corralling Bryce Perkins

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Chiefs hadn’t much tape to go off of, but they’ve managed to keep the Rams’ backup quarterback at bay so far. Hopkins is just 2-of-5 for 16 yards passing thus far and he has six carries for 39 yards. He’s been sacked twice and he’s had a pair of passes defended by Chiefs cornerbacks. Basically, anything that Los Angeles has thrown at them, the defense has been able to counter.

Right now, the only thing missing for Kansas City is forcing a turnover off of Perkins. With how few times they’ve let him throw the ball, it might have to be a forced fumble and recovery in order for that to happen.