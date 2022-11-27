Read full article on original website
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
How well did ranked-choice voting work in the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race?
Two weeks after election day, when all the ballots were finally counted, Loren Taylor conceded the Oakland mayor’s race to Sheng Thao. He also criticized ranked-choice voting, the system Oakland has used since 2010 to elect its mayor, councilmembers, and school board directors. Taylor pointed to ballots cast in...
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures
OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
New Oakland Mayor to Prioritize Keeping A’s
Oakland’s incoming mayor will work to keep the A’s — but insists that the city protect its own budget in any deal. Sheng Thao, who will replace mayor Libby Schaaf in January, has maintained Schaaf’s priority of keeping the team while not depleting city coffers. “I...
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in November
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure, and this is the monthly recap of that work. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfstandard.com
Two Former Mayors—Willie Brown and Art Agnos—Ask for Leniency in Sentencing of Felon Victor Makras
A long list of supporters, including former mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, have voiced their support for a lenient sentence for politically connected real estate mogul Victor Makras, who was found guilty on federal charges earlier this year. Makras was convicted in U.S. District Court earlier this year for...
sdvoice.info
Three Bay Area Counties Have Black Women Chief Prosecutors
Civil rights attorney Pamela Price made history when she was elected Alameda County’s first African American District Attorney (D.A.). Price joins two other Black women, Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton and San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins holding the same office in their Bay Area counties. Price is the...
San Francisco District Attorney announces conviction in brutal beating death
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday a second-degree murder conviction against a man accused of beating to death the woman he lived with. “Mary Atchison did not have to die at the hands of her abuser,” Jenkins stated. “Although, this verdict delivers justice for Ms. Atchison’s family and sends […]
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
postnewsgroup.com
Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor
Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
oaklandside.org
Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that
At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo says it ‘inadvertently’ destroyed records in five police shooting investigations
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo “inadvertently” destroyed audio and video records in five police shooting investigations from the department’s most violent two-year span before the material would have been publicly released as required by law, according to the Vallejo City Attorney’s Office. The records...
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
sfbayview.com
The hustle was real: From dealing to healing
I didn’t grow up like a lot of other children, but the difference was that I wanted more than most kids. My journey may be seen by some as privileged, because we had money, derived from the sale of drugs – no different from the families raised in this country during the Prohibition Era of the 1930s who amassed riches by selling alcohol, the beginning of generational wealth and pedigree for some. However, the drug war produced profoundly unequal outcomes in communities of color.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo again searching for new deputy police chief after candidate backs out
VALLEJO – The turnover within the Vallejo Police Department continues as city officials confirmed Kevin Williams, a candidate for deputy police chief, decided against accepting the position. Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee told the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday that Williams “ultimately decided to accept another career opportunity that he felt...
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
sfstandard.com
170 Homes Planned for Former San Francisco Homeless Shelter Site
Nearly 200 affordable homes could be built on the site of a former homeless shelter, new planning documents show. The housing plans for 1515 South Van Ness Ave. have been in the works for years, but a fresh planning application shows the total number of planned homes has increased from 157 to 170.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s first north-south subway is up and running
After years of anticipation and much construction, San Francisco residents and transit riders welcome the Central Subway. This new muni service will add four new stops to the city’s transit network. They include 4th and Brannan Station, Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, Union Square Station, and Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. It’s an...
