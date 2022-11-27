ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

How well did ranked-choice voting work in the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race?

Two weeks after election day, when all the ballots were finally counted, Loren Taylor conceded the Oakland mayor’s race to Sheng Thao. He also criticized ranked-choice voting, the system Oakland has used since 2010 to elect its mayor, councilmembers, and school board directors. Taylor pointed to ballots cast in...
OAKLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures

OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in November

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure, and this is the monthly recap of that work. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
sdvoice.info

Three Bay Area Counties Have Black Women Chief Prosecutors

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price made history when she was elected Alameda County’s first African American District Attorney (D.A.). Price joins two other Black women, Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton and San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins holding the same office in their Bay Area counties. Price is the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that

At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

The hustle was real: From dealing to healing

I didn’t grow up like a lot of other children, but the difference was that I wanted more than most kids. My journey may be seen by some as privileged, because we had money, derived from the sale of drugs – no different from the families raised in this country during the Prohibition Era of the 1930s who amassed riches by selling alcohol, the beginning of generational wealth and pedigree for some. However, the drug war produced profoundly unequal outcomes in communities of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo again searching for new deputy police chief after candidate backs out

VALLEJO – The turnover within the Vallejo Police Department continues as city officials confirmed Kevin Williams, a candidate for deputy police chief, decided against accepting the position. Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee told the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday that Williams “ultimately decided to accept another career opportunity that he felt...
VALLEJO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect

November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

170 Homes Planned for Former San Francisco Homeless Shelter Site

Nearly 200 affordable homes could be built on the site of a former homeless shelter, new planning documents show. The housing plans for 1515 South Van Ness Ave. have been in the works for years, but a fresh planning application shows the total number of planned homes has increased from 157 to 170.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s first north-south subway is up and running

After years of anticipation and much construction, San Francisco residents and transit riders welcome the Central Subway. This new muni service will add four new stops to the city’s transit network. They include 4th and Brannan Station, Yerba Buena/Moscone Station, Union Square Station, and Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. It’s an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

