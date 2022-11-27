Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO