Augusta Free Press

Third-ranked Virginia rallies from 11 down at halftime, wins at Michigan, 70-68

Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Augusta Free Press

Wardrobe change at half propels third-ranked Virginia past Michigan

Virginia, according to head coach Tony Bennett, needed to “take off the tuxedos” in the second half, and after dressing down, the ‘Hoos erased an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan, 70-68, in Crisler Center Tuesday night. Virginia jumped out to a 9-2 lead to begin the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSLS

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
ROANOKE, VA
WNCT

ECU football’s bowl projections after Week 13

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will end its season with a long-awaited bowl appearance. Pirates’ Hatfield tabbed AAC Special Teams Player Of The Week They’ll need to wait to find out when and where. ECU notebook: Temple victory secures winning season; bowl game next Bowl matchups will be revealed Sunday after […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Male shot to death in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
KINSTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Kinston police charge man with shooting woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
KINSTON, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

