Augusta Free Press
Third-ranked Virginia rallies from 11 down at halftime, wins at Michigan, 70-68
Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Augusta Free Press
Wardrobe change at half propels third-ranked Virginia past Michigan
Virginia, according to head coach Tony Bennett, needed to “take off the tuxedos” in the second half, and after dressing down, the ‘Hoos erased an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan, 70-68, in Crisler Center Tuesday night. Virginia jumped out to a 9-2 lead to begin the...
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Augusta Free Press
Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among inductees in Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in the hall’s Class of 2023. Ratcliffe was the long-time sports editor at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, and since 2018, he has been the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com, a popular UVA sports website. A four-time Virginia...
ECU football’s bowl projections after Week 13
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team will end its season with a long-awaited bowl appearance. Pirates’ Hatfield tabbed AAC Special Teams Player Of The Week They’ll need to wait to find out when and where. ECU notebook: Temple victory secures winning season; bowl game next Bowl matchups will be revealed Sunday after […]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
North Carolina high school football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident
Greene Central High School football player Jah’Tayvious Edwards was killed in a car accident in Snow Hill, North Carolina. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a student who ran track and played football for the Rams. He was an outside linebacker and strong safety set to graduate this year. His coach...
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages. Admission is...
WITN
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
probrewer.com
18-tier 12oz Cans — $0.12 per can
Mistakenly ordered 12oz cans rather than 16oz. Looking to move these out of storage. Pick up in Rocky Mount NC.
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot Friday inside Greenville Mall. Greenville Police officials said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was […]
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
