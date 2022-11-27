Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence
ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah County man pleads guilty to death of West Jordan teenager
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old Utah County man pleaded guilty Monday in Third District Court to automobile homicide. The guilty plea comes in connection to a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old teenager last April in West Jordan. Additionally, Mason Andrew Ohms, of Saratoga...
‘It should’ve been completely different’: Morgan County officials react to plane crash
A plane crashed in Morgan County on Sunday where the pilot, a man in his early 80s from Idaho, walked out with only a few scratches, then hiked for six miles to get help.
81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
Gephardt Daily
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Woman found dead following Tooele house fire
An unidentified woman was found dead inside a Tooele residential home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
kslnewsradio.com
False alarm of reported shots fired near Granger Elementary
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in West Valley City near Granger Elementary at noon today. A teacher at the school reported shots fired to police, however, Granite School District confirmed it was loud noises from a science experiment in another classroom. West...
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
kslnewsradio.com
Latest snow on Utah roads prompts police to encourage safe driving
SALT LAKE CITY — More snow means more problems on Utah roads. Monday’s storm could make the drive home a headache, so police are asking driving to stay safe on the roads. Police urged safe driving practices regardless of how much snow comes down on Monday. Sgt. Mark...
kslnewsradio.com
Demolition begins at the old Utah State Prison in Draper
DRAPER, Utah —Demolition began on Tuesday at the site of the old Utah State Prison in Draper. And it started with knocking down the old guard tower. It took over an hour of nudging with heavy machines to get the guard tower down. But it also took years to...
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
Gephardt Daily
UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper
DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
ksl.com
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
kslnewsradio.com
Schools, commute delayed by early morning lake effect snow
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis School District is delaying classes by two hours because of all the lake effect snow. You can learn more about the snow delay procedures for Davis School District here. A couple of Ascent Academy charter schools — the Lehi campus and the Farmington...
Comments / 0