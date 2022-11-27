ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Gephardt Daily

Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence

ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah County man pleads guilty to death of West Jordan teenager

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old Utah County man pleaded guilty Monday in Third District Court to automobile homicide. The guilty plea comes in connection to a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old teenager last April in West Jordan. Additionally, Mason Andrew Ohms, of Saratoga...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

81-year-old Idaho pilot ‘miraculously’ survives plane crash, walks several miles for help

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — An 81-year-old Idaho pilot walked away from a plane crash unscathed on Sunday. In fact, authorities say he walked around 6 miles to phone for help. According to a Facebook post from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District, the plane crashed in northern Utah’s Morgan County near Durst Mountain. “The pilot miraculously walked away from the crash, then hiked about 6 miles to get cell service...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

False alarm of reported shots fired near Granger Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in West Valley City near Granger Elementary at noon today. A teacher at the school reported shots fired to police, however, Granite School District confirmed it was loud noises from a science experiment in another classroom. West...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Demolition begins at the old Utah State Prison in Draper

DRAPER, Utah —Demolition began on Tuesday at the site of the old Utah State Prison in Draper. And it started with knocking down the old guard tower. It took over an hour of nudging with heavy machines to get the guard tower down. But it also took years to...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP investigating fatal crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving several vehicles late Friday night left one man dead, and all of Interstate 15 likely closed until well into the next morning. Utah Highway Trooper Mike Alexander, a public information officer, at 11:15 p.m. Friday confirmed one fatality...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents

CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools, commute delayed by early morning lake effect snow

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis School District is delaying classes by two hours because of all the lake effect snow. You can learn more about the snow delay procedures for Davis School District here. A couple of Ascent Academy charter schools — the Lehi campus and the Farmington...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

