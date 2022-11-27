Read full article on original website
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
Answering the Call to Protect and Serve
For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
Atlanta, Texas Readies Hometown Christmas Parade and Fiesta Events
Ho Ho Hold on a minute, did that say Christmas Fiesta? Does that mean Christmas Fiesta Tacos? Stay calm and cross your fingers. Atlanta, Texas kicks off its Hometown Christmas celebration this Saturday (12/3) with the Christmas Parade, then next Saturday (12/10), don't miss the Christmas Fiesta. Parade Details:. This...
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported missing from his family home on Moore Drive early Saturday morning. They also said that they received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. about an elderly man walking in the roadway at Kennedy Lane and Richmond Road. They believe this man, who they couldn’t find, might have been Childs.
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
Trial begins for teen accused of fatally shooting fellow Texas High student
TEXARKANA, Texas – Trial began on Tuesday for a former Texas High student in Texarkana who was indicted on a charge of murder in the 2021 shooting of another student. Kamorion Meachem, 19, allegedly shot 17-year-old Ulises Martinez, claiming his life on Oct. 25, 2021. According to a probable...
Three men sentenced to federal prison for Bowie County ATM burglaries
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three Houston men have been sentenced to federal prison for burglary in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Marvin Charles Collins, 33, Aqunis Marquis Green, 23 and Antonio Thomas Foster, 21 each pleaded guilty on July 19 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Nov. […]
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Watch For a New Traffic Light on Highway 82 in Bowie County
When you drive a route every day you get so used to it that you feel like you could drive it with your eyes closed well not really but you get the idea. If you travel on Highway 82 in Bowie County, keep your eyes open for a new traffic light.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
