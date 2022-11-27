ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

Answering the Call to Protect and Serve

For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man who threatened mayors arrested again

62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
NASHVILLE, AR
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS identifies victims in crash near Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two people who were killed in a crash Tuesday involving an 18-wheeler on US-287 near Bellevue. Terrance Bradley, 47 of Texarkana, and Geneinde Taylor-Edwards, of Grand Prairie, were reportedly killed in the crash. According to Texas DPS, the...
BELLEVUE, TX
ktalnews.com

70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced on Saturday, Nov. 26 that they are searching for a missing man, 70-year-old Willie Franklin Childs. Officials said that Childs, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported missing from his family home on Moore Drive early Saturday morning. They also said that they received a 911 call around 8:00 a.m. about an elderly man walking in the roadway at Kennedy Lane and Richmond Road. They believe this man, who they couldn’t find, might have been Childs.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock Q107

Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Young man killed in wreck near Vivian

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
VIVIAN, LA

