A win over the No. 2 team in the country has Michigan taking over the spot. The Wolverines overpowered Ohio State on the field Saturday, winning in convincing 45-23 fashion in Columbus, and in the rankings. Jim Harbaugh’s team took over the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches’ polls, released Sunday, matching its highest ranking in any poll over the last two years.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO