ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan Players Planting Flag

Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date on Saturday against Ohio State. The Wolverines went up to Columbus, a place they hadn't won in since 2000, and plastered the Buckeyes by 22, 45-23. The win got them to 12-0 and sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second-consecutive season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program

Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan rises to No. 2 in AP, coaches’ polls after win over Ohio State

A win over the No. 2 team in the country has Michigan taking over the spot. The Wolverines overpowered Ohio State on the field Saturday, winning in convincing 45-23 fashion in Columbus, and in the rankings. Jim Harbaugh’s team took over the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches’ polls, released Sunday, matching its highest ranking in any poll over the last two years.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan-Ohio State sets viewership record for FOX

Just when you thought Michigan-Ohio State couldn’t draw a bigger TV audience, think again. Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country scored another viewership record for FOX, pulling in an audience of 17 million folks nationwide, the network announced Sunday evening. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue

Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB

UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy