Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara makes transfer portal decision
Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer. Cade McNamara enjoyed...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan Players Planting Flag
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date on Saturday against Ohio State. The Wolverines went up to Columbus, a place they hadn't won in since 2000, and plastered the Buckeyes by 22, 45-23. The win got them to 12-0 and sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second-consecutive season.
Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program
Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
Michigan rises to No. 2 in AP, coaches’ polls after win over Ohio State
A win over the No. 2 team in the country has Michigan taking over the spot. The Wolverines overpowered Ohio State on the field Saturday, winning in convincing 45-23 fashion in Columbus, and in the rankings. Jim Harbaugh’s team took over the second spot in the AP Top 25 and USA Today coaches’ polls, released Sunday, matching its highest ranking in any poll over the last two years.
Michigan-Ohio State sets viewership record for FOX
Just when you thought Michigan-Ohio State couldn’t draw a bigger TV audience, think again. Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country scored another viewership record for FOX, pulling in an audience of 17 million folks nationwide, the network announced Sunday evening. The...
Michigan State basketball vs. Notre Dame: How to watch ACC/Big Ten Challenge
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana. Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates). ⋅ BOX SCORE. Game notes: It's the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the Spartans, and they visit their closest ACC neighbors in Notre...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of B1G title game between Michigan, Purdue
Michigan’s path the College Football Playoff has one more stop. The Wolverines have to play Purdue in the B1G Championship in Indianapolis. Michigan had a dominant win over Ohio State in The Game. Michigan snapped a huge losing streak in Columbus with the 45-23 win. This is something that had not happened in the 2000 season.
Detroit Lions host pair of defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted a pair of defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing one to their practice squad. Chris Wilcox and Jarren Williams were in Allen Park for tryouts, per the league’s transaction wire. Williams, a cornerback who spent two seasons with the New York Giants, was signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB
UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball players to watch for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school fall sports season is behind us, and the winter season is already here. And with that, basketball season has returned and there are several Ann Arbor-area girls basketball players that are expected to turn heads this winter.
