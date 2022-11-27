Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: MIRA Bus makes a difference in our community
My name is Ximena Avila, and I’m a student at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. I’m currently working toward my bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management. This fall semester, my class Leadership, Ethics and Social Responsibility encouraged me to participate in a community engagement experience. I chose to participate on the Mobile Intercultural Resources Alliance Bus as my community engagement. The MIRA bus brings resources to Eagle County’s underserved communities.
Letter: An opportunity to volunteer this holiday season
I recently volunteered at the Community Market with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which provides food assistance to anyone present in the Eagle Valley. Private donations enable the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to cater to anyone who arrives at either of their locations in Edwards or Gypsum, without restrictions or sign-ups. Some food is limited per customer, but all of it is free.
Letter: Vail is wisely investing in its employees
Kaye Ferry, in a recent letter, objects to the town of Vail distributing $500,000 to current employees from funds not expended for vacant positions. She asks: “These dollars are coming from unfilled positions. Did any of you miss them?”. The town of Vail employees who have had to take...
Edwards residents start petition to move school bus stop over safety concerns￼
Families in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home community in Edwards have garnered significant communal support to relocate a school bus stop in the neighborhood. “¡Dígale al Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle que los estudiantes en las trailas de Edwards se merecen algo mucho mejor!” or “Tell the Eagle County School District that the students in the Edwards trailers deserve much better!” reads the petition, which has gathered over 300 signatures advocating for the school district to provide a safer bus stop for the children living in the Edwards trailers.
Romer: What are you thankful for?
It is the time of year people begin to reflect and take stock of the accomplishments of the year and look ahead at what might be next. I am thankful for our community in many ways and think it is important for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for.
Letter: Coats for Colorado
Coats for Colorado was established in 1982 by the Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company. Coats for Colorado is the state’s largest coat drive and possibly the biggest in the United States. Coats for Colorado has provided well over 2,000,000 coats to Colorado citizens in the Denver metro area. Coats for Colorado collects coats through Nov. 30 to disperse to charitable organizations before the Winter.
Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday
What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m. Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.
Carnes: Polls mean everything or … um, nothing
“Polls are meaningless, the bane of every marketer’s existence.”. So says the marketer whose product just polled poorly. “No, no, it’s not just my product, but all polls are designed to favor one product over another, whether purposely constructed in such a biased way or not. It’s just not fair I tell you.”
Law enforcement seeks donations for Shop with a Cop
Eagle County law enforcement agencies are accepting financial donations from the community to support the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday, Dec. 6. During the holiday season, representatives from the Vail, Eagle and Avon police departments along with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office select children and their families within Eagle County that could benefit from financial assistance or positive interaction with these agencies. Local elementary school children are paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and family members. The children are picked up at their respective school and spend an afternoon shopping at local businesses followed by dinner and gift wrapping.
Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement introducing more people to the great outdoors
Eagle County is an outdoor destination. But getting all who want into the great outdoors can be a challenge. It’s Eagle Valley Outdoor Movement’s job to open doors to the outdoors. Program managers recently provided the Eagle County Board of Commissioners with a program update. Eagle Valley Outdoor...
Letter: Free parking change a business killer for Vail
I couldn’t agree more with Al Carson’s recent letter regarding the change in free parking by the town of Vail for the parking structures. An example: My wife and I were going to drive into Vail yesterday and have lunch at La Cantina in the village parking structure. Best pork burrito on the face of the earth! Plus always fun to have a marg on tap! But we didn’t ….so having lunch, maybe going to a couple of stores, grabbing some t-shirts as Christmas gifts, we didn’t think we could get it done in under an hour. We know two hours works perfectly because we have done it several times in past years. So the net result is La Cantina lost out on the lunch revenue, a couple of t-shirt shops lost some revenue and the town of Vail lost out on the taxes.
Eagle County Gives rally for 60 nonprofits set for Nov. 29 at 4 Eagle Ranch
Each year, over 60 nonprofit organizations in the Eagle River Valley come together in collaboration for Colorado Gives Day through the community organization, Eagle County Gives. Founded in 2010, Eagle County Gives is a coalition of over 60 Vail Valley nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the collaboration, fundraising capacity, and awareness...
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club earns district’s Club of the Year honors
There are Rotary Clubs around the world. One of the smallest chapters recently received a big award. The Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club, which serves Eagle and Gypsum, was recently honored as “Small Club of the Year” award from the district organization. The Eagle-based club is one of 50 small clubs in the district.
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
Knapp Ranch expands while keeping business in the family
More than 25 years in the making, Bud Knapp and his late wife, Betsy, worked passionately and diligently to create a working farm located in the greater upper West Lake Creek valley of Edwards built around a vision of stewardship, responsible land use, sustainability and preservation. More recently, Knapp, 85,...
Letter: We can’t get disabled community members a reduced-price parking pass?
The new parking protocol of the town of Vail is a contentious issue for many people. The town chose to use an IT consulting company to handle all aspects of parking. I have communicated with town officials and Town Council members. My personal issue is the discontinuation of the handicapped parking pass. I feel it is very important to provide members of the disabled community with the modest benefit of a reduced-price parking pass.
10th Mountain Chapter will join volunteers for annual Wreaths Across America effort
The 10th Mountain Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating locations Minturn Riverview Cemetery, Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle, Cedar Hills Memorial Cemetery in Gypsum, Vail Memorial Park in East Vail, Greenwood Cemetery in Red Cliff, McCoy Cemetery in McCoy and Freedom Park in Edwards as part of the national organization’s Sponsorship Program. This is the third year that the10th Mountain Chapter will participate in the national program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Annual coat drive spreads warmth throughout Eagle County
Staying warm is a necessity in Eagle County, not just a luxury. That’s why each year the United Way of Eagle River Valley partners with Catholic Charities Western Slope to host an annual coat drive with the goal of equipping community members with necessary winter gear. Hannah Conoley, United...
Salomone: Holiday happiness for the angler in your life￼
It’s that time of year again. White lights adorn evergreens in classic holiday fashion. The infamous Friday sales following Thursday’s gluttony are upon us as well. Shoppers with a question mark beside their favorite angler need to look no further than the Vail Valley Anglers fly shop in Edwards to fill every need. Whether the gift is a big hit item, an angler-focused specialty item or a stocking stuffed full of necessities and consumables that you are looking for. Angler-centered gifts are unique unexpected surprises to find under the Christmas tree.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 1