ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Thrillist

Lettuce Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Some recalls are so expansive that they drag on with expansions added onto the initial announcement repeatedly. That has been the case with the recent cheese recall due to listeria. Others, like one announced by Kalera Public Limited Company, appear initially to be far more limited in scope. More than...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
VIRGINIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard

Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and straw cups that were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, due to a lead poisoning hazard. Stainless steel bottles and cups were recalled by Green Sprouts Inc. of Asheville, North...
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
Food Beast

Leaked Company Documents Reveal Unsanitary Conditions At Beyond Meat Facility

Internal documents leaked by a former employee of Beyond Meat Inc. detail a list of food-safety issues that include mold and listeria at a Pennsylvania-based factory. According to the Los Angeles Times, on at least 11 occasions, products from the factory tested positive for the harmful bacteria. The document lists the contamination as occurring between the second half of 2021 and lasting through the first half of this year. Additional confirmation came from two former employees who asked for their identities to remain hidden.
Popculture

Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall

Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News 12

RECALL ALERT: Some Disney clothes and Green Spout bottles and cups pose lead poisoning hazard

Two separate recalls have been issued for products for children that may pose a lead poisoning hazard. Bentex is recalling children's clothing sets in nine different Disney themed styles. The clothes violate of the federal lead paint and lead content ban. The clothes were sold at T.J. MAXX, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon from November 2021 through August 2022 for between $5 and $25.
The Independent

Pregnant women, children and elderly warned against eating runny eggs from overseas

Vulnerable Britons, including pregnant women, children and elderly people, have been told to avoid eating runny eggs that have been imported from overseas.The warning comes as supermarkets are seeking to plug gaps in the supply of British eggs by temporarily sourcing eggs from outside the UK.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) is urging vulnerable groups to check the labelling cartons before cooking eggs soft-boiled, sunny side up, poached, or any method that results in runny eggs.This is because the Food Standards Agency does not recommend that pregnant women, children and infants, and elderly people eat raw or lightly cooked eggs...
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Comments / 0

Community Policy