Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. It may be odd to say, but a fair amount of skills from ballroom dancing can be transferrable to The Amazing Race. You constantly rely on your partner, having to be in sync with them every beat. Every step must be precise, with an entire routine being ruined with even one out of place. For Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, the skills didn't transfer perfectly. But the couple was able to put together enough momentum to escape elimination several times. Unfortunately, their race was put on ice in Iceland, as a day in the water sunk their chances of making it to the finale.

