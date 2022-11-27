Read full article on original website
Mexico Coach Tata Martino Out After World Cup Elimination
View the original article to see embedded media. Following Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup group stage on Wednesday, the team and head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino have parted ways, Martino revealed in the immediate aftermath of the game. Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia, 2-1, but lost the goal differential tiebreaker with Poland to be the Group C runner-up.
World Cup roundup: Mexico rejected despite win; Poland advances
Mexico won the battle but lost the war. In a wild ending Wednesday, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia in Group C, 2-1, but it didn't win by enough and for the first time since 1978 failed to advance out of the World Cup group stage. Mexico led 2-0 going into stoppage...
Belgium’s Golden Generation Tarnishes Right Before Our Eyes
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — At the final whistle, with Belgium eliminated from the World Cup after a 0–0 draw with Croatia, Romelu Lukaku stood by the touchline in front of the Belgium bench, doubled over in anguish. Beside him, with a hand on his shoulder, stood Belgium’s assistant coach, Thierry Henry. But there was no consolation that could remedy this all that quickly. Lukaku eventually stood and, after punching the side of the dugout, sat down. Youri Tielemans soon ran across to sit beside him.
'The Amazing Race 34's' Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez Reveal How Their Lowest Race Moment Led To Their Engagement
Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. It may be odd to say, but a fair amount of skills from ballroom dancing can be transferrable to The Amazing Race. You constantly rely on your partner, having to be in sync with them every beat. Every step must be precise, with an entire routine being ruined with even one out of place. For Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, the skills didn't transfer perfectly. But the couple was able to put together enough momentum to escape elimination several times. Unfortunately, their race was put on ice in Iceland, as a day in the water sunk their chances of making it to the finale.
China security apparatus well honed to deal with protests
BEIJING — (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don't skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
What's happening in China after zero-Covid protests? Here's what you need to know
After unprecedented protests swept China, several cities have taken steps to ease some Covid-19 restrictions and a top official has signaled a softer approach to virus controls -- leading to speculation that an end to zero-Covid may be in sight. China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response...
Biden: 'I make no apology' to France for protecting U.S. manufacturing
President Biden wants to celebrate American global leadership during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Washington. But Biden's climate law has illuminated the cracks in the transatlantic partnership.
‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help
A common reaction to the number of Afghans brought to safety from the Taliban under a much-heralded government resettlement policy is likely to be that several zeroes must be missing. The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) pledged to help those who “who have assisted the UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law: vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+)”. The government pledged to “resettle more than 5,000 people in the first...
'I hold China accountable': Uyghur families demand answers over fire that triggered protests
For more than five years, Sharapat Mohamad Ali and her brother Mohamad had been unable to contact their family in far western China, where the government has been accused of incarcerating up to 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in internment camps. They believe their father and brother...
