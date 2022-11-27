KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that the regular season has concluded for college football, the Heisman Trophy ballots have been sent to voters. One player that has more than earned an opportunity to be considered as a Heisman finalist is Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. However, his odds of becoming a top-four finalist took a massive hit earlier this month due to the torn ACL he suffered in the Vols’ loss to South Carolina.

