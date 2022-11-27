Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win against Kansas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee men’s basketball handed then-No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on Friday, the team jumped nine spots to No. 13 on the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. The 64-50 win marked the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10...
wvlt.tv
Alcoa High School makes eighth straight football state title appearance
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa High School Tornadoes are headed back to the state championship game for the eighth year in a row, the longest record of consecutive title game appearances in the state of Tennessee. Senior linebacker Aaron Davis feels special to be part of such a successful...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
wvlt.tv
Tennessee jumps up in College Football Playoff Poll
wvlt.tv
Voting underway for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Now that the regular season has concluded for college football, the Heisman Trophy ballots have been sent to voters. One player that has more than earned an opportunity to be considered as a Heisman finalist is Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. However, his odds of becoming a top-four finalist took a massive hit earlier this month due to the torn ACL he suffered in the Vols’ loss to South Carolina.
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt named as finalists for national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s electrifying quarterback-wide receiver duo was recognized Tuesday as finalists for a pair of national awards. Vols redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected as one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, and Jalin Hyatt was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launches poster contest for 5th graders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Tennessee 5th graders! The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is holding a 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest. The annual contest, which the United States Department of Justice sponsors, aims to highlight the importance of proactive education programs and demonstrate the country’s effort to bring missing kids home.
wvlt.tv
Ways to be safe physically and financially this holiday season
wvlt.tv
Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school
WBKO
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Chamber: Knoxville’s economy needs to change for the ‘Imagination Age’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Chamber thinks Knoxville’s economy needs to change in big ways to keep up with other cities across the country. The group released an economic briefing Wednesday, which outlined the ways the chamber thinks the city needs to adapt. The chamber’s main concern was...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY
Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
wvlt.tv
TBI Issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday morning for a missing man out of Knox county. Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on November 29th at 3:30 P.M. at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Working to End Gun Violence in Knoxville
wvlt.tv
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
